According to a minister from the Otzma Yehudit party, Israel could deploy a nuclear bomb to attack the Gaza Strip as one of its options in the ongoing war. Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu responded, “This is one of the possibilities,” when asked if dropping an atomic bomb on the enclave is a viable option in an interview with Radio Kol Berama.

He is a member of attorney Itamar Ben Gvir’s party and has no influence over the war cabinet that is in charge of waging war against the terrorist organisation Hamas nor does he sit on the security cabinet that makes decisions during times of conflict.

Furthermore, he expressed his opposition to humanitarian assistance entering Gaza throughout the interview and mentioned that “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza” and that “we wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid.”

He was in favour of reclaiming the Strip’s land and re-establishing the Israeli community in the region. When asked what would happen to the Palestinian people, he replied, “The monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves. They can go to Ireland or the deserts.” He declared that anyone flying a Palestinian or Hamas flag “shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth” and that the northern strip has no right to exist.

However, his utterances were denounced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Amichai Eliyahu’s words are detached from reality. Israel and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) are acting in accordance with the highest standards of international law in order to prevent harm to uninvolved people, and we will continue to do that all the way to victory,” he conveyed in a statement.

Minister Amihai Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 5, 2023

Moreover, opposition leader Yair Lapid also criticised the Heritage Minister and labelled his comments as “a horrifying and insane remark by an irresponsible minister.” He remarked, “He offended the families of the (241 Gaza) captives, offended Israeli society and harmed our international standing. The presence of the extremists in the government endangers us and the success of the war goals, defeating Hamas and returning the hostages.” He urged the Prime Minister to sack him and added, “Netanyahu must fire him this morning.”

אמירה מזעזעת ומטורפת של שר חסר אחריות. הוא פגע במשפחות החטופים, פגע בחברה הישראלית ופגע במעמדנו הבינלאומי.



הנוכחות של הקיצוניים בממשלה מסכנת אותנו ואת הצלחת המטרות המלחמה – ניצחון חמאס והחזרת החטופים.



נתניהו חייב לפטר אותו עוד הבוקר. pic.twitter.com/hJhk9LUq9a — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) November 5, 2023

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant characterised Amichai Eliyahu’s words as “baseless” and noted that it’s “good that these aren’t the people in charge of Israel’s security.”

מגנה את דבריו חסרי הבסיס והאחריות של השר עמיחי אליהו.



טוב שלא אלו האנשים המופקדים על ביטחון ישראל. — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) November 5, 2023

However, the Heritage Minister came to the defence of his controversial comments and dubbed them “metaphorical.” He wrote, “However, a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile.”

He stressed that democratic states have no other option but to utilise this approach to combat terrorism. “At the same time, it is clear that the State of Israel is committed to doing everything possible to return the hostages safe and sound.”

It is clear to all sensible people that the statement about the atom is metaphorical. However, a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile. This is the only… — 🇮🇱עמיחי אליהו – Amichay Eliyahu (@Eliyahu_a) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s proposal to temporarily pause the offensive for humanitarian reasons has been rejected by Israel even during his current visit to the region. Instead, it declared that Hamas was “encountering the full force” of its armed forces.