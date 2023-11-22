On 20th November, a 29-year-old Gorakshak identified as Wagheshwar Adake was brutally assaulted by a group of ‘smugglers’ who were illegally transporting cattle for slaughter from the Barad Marketyard area of Phaltan in Maharashtra’s Satara district. The victim was attacked by a sharp knife after he stopped the truck carrying around 35-40 buffaloes illegally on the Phaltan-Pandharpur road.

The state police took cognizance of the event and filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint filed by Adake. The FIR has been filed under sections 324 (voluntarily hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means) and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 against 2 unknown persons. However, team OpIndia talked to the local Hindu organization members to learn that the truck had been registered in the name of one Taufik Qureshi.

As per the FIR copy, the incident is said to have happened on Monday (20th November) at around 10:30 am in the Phaltan region of Satara district. Adake mentioned in the complaint that he and his other Gorakshak members had received a tip-off that a truck carrying buffaloes illegally for slaughter had left the Barad Marketyard and was on its way on the Phaltan-Pandharpur road.

Adake then reached the spot and inquired about the truck. He and the other Bajrang Dal members inspected the truck (MH 23 W 2670) to discover that around 35-40 buffaloes had been inhumanly stuffed inside the truck. As he engaged in inquiring about the incident, a white Swift car (MH 10 CA 2876) arrived at the spot from Pandharpur’s side and men from the car began abusing and pushing Adake to the ground.

“We have a license to carry the cattle. Why is our truck stopped in the middleway? Who are you to stop us,” around 4-5 men who got down from the car began ranting at the victim. Later one of the accused men took a knife out and attacked Adake on his arm resulting in a severe injury.

After this, as per the FIR, the truck carrying the cattle illegally fled on its way to Phaltan. Also, the accused men fled away to Phaltan in their Swift car.

More than 10 Buffaloes were inhumanly stuffed in the truck (Image obtained by OpIndia)

Truck license was issued to Taufik Qureshi; animal laws violated

OpIndia obtained detailed information about the incident and discovered that the truck carrying the cattle had been registered in the name of one Taufik Imtiyaz Qureshi. He had applied for the license in the year 2016 for transporting the cattle, however, on inspection the RTO referred to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978 to allow transportation of 10 or less than 10 cattle. However, the FIR mentions that the truck illegally was transporting 30-35 cattle allegedly to a slaughterhouse.

As per rule 50 of the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, the average space provided per cattle in a Railway wagon or vehicle shall not be less than two square meters. In the given case, the FIR mentions that the truck carried 35-40 buffaloes illegally.

Transport of Animals, Rules, 1978

‘Qureshi fabricated the documents, truck allowed to carry up to 10 cattle only’

OpIndia talked to the local Hindu organization member Akshay Taware who asserted that the truck registered in the name of Taufik Qureshi had violated the laws relating to the transportation of the cattle. “The license was obtained by the truck in the year 2016. Also, the area of the truck is around 11.13 square meters as mentioned in the license. So, as per the law, only 10 cattle can be allowed to be transported. However, the truck carried 35-40 cattle. Also, the local RTO officers confirmed that the license in such cases is issued only for a year. However, Qureshi has fabricated the documents to show the license is valid for up to 10 years,” he said.

RTO license document obtained by OpIndia

Taware also stated that a similar truck of Tahhuddin Qureshi was seized by the Police on 8th November this year. “In that case also the license of the truck was fabricated. The license was issued in 2016 and was valid till 2017. However, Qureshi had fabricated the document to show that the paper is valid till 2026. The Police at that time had issued a written statement saying that the license had been issued for one year and that the document by Qureshi had been fabricated. In this case, also, detailed inquiry is needed,” he said.

Police statement from 8th November in case of truck owned by Tahhuddin Qureshi

Second attack on Phaltan Gorakshak in the last three months

Taware further added that Gorakshaks are attacked by the ‘smugglers’ and face threats from them for saving cows and other cattle. “This is the second such attack in the last 3 months on a Gorakshak. Such illegal activities need to stop,” he added.

Meanwhile, OpIndia has obtained information that the accused who attacked the Gorakshak have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. The team also called the Phaltan rural police station, which confirmed the entire case. However, on asking about the alleged ‘illegal’ documents furthered by the truck owner, the officer said that the details would be provided by PSI Sagar Argade, the investigating officer. The PSI was not reachable while this report was being drafted. Details will be updated once we hear from the PSI.

Cow protection has been painted as a ‘communal’ issue where Gorakshaks are depicted as rogue groups that attack ‘innocent’ Muslims transporting cows to slaughterhouses. Cattle are a source of livelihood for millions in rural India and are loved as their family members. Cows, especially, are also considered holy by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs alike, and slaughtering them is considered to be a sin.

The government has imposed a ban on cow slaughter as per the Animal Welfare Act. Despite this, numerous cows, bullocks, cattle, and other animals are smuggled across Telangana state at night in both large and small vehicles from the state of Maharashtra.

Earlier, on Tuesday (10th October) Gorakshaks in Pune saved two cows from the clutches of cow smugglers who were taking the cows to a slaughterhouse in Pune. Iqbal Alam and other two smugglers were arrested in this case based on the complaint filed by Gorakshak Upendra Balkavde. In another incident in the Pune district, cow meat was seized from a car in Manchar on 9th October.