The Uttar Pradesh administration has launched ‘Operation Octopus’ to investigate the benami assets of deceased mafia Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj. The initiative consists of 20 members headed by officers who are equal to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The operation aims to gather information about the late mafia’s benami properties through both online monitoring and on-the-ground research. The bank accounts of all of his associates and their activities are being scrutinised. His relative, meanwhile, claimed to OpIndia that he was also a victim of the mafia’s illegal actions.

According to media reports, the administration had earlier launched ‘Operation Giraffe’ against Atiq Ahmed under which two of his benami properties including plots and premium flats located at Prayagraj and Lucknow were seized. The goal of this effort is also to identify the individuals who upon Atiq Ahmed’s passing, came into ownership of his belongings. Operation Octopus and Operation Giraffe are being conducted simultaneously to bring an end to his financial empire.

Zeeshan, Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law, was interviewed by OpIndia. Their residences in Prayagraj are within a distance of 2 kilometres. He informed us that matters such as Hindu-Muslim relations mean nothing to the late don, his wife Shaista Parveen and his delinquent children and alleged that the family is merely in need of financial support. He claimed that Shaista Parveen attacked her own brother-in-law in addition to sending goons and her son Ali Ahmed to take over her sister’s land.

Atiq Ahmed’s grave is among those who he killed

Zeeshan unveiled that Atiq Ahmed’s grave in the cemetery is surrounded by those he murdered. “Countless persons killed by Atiq Ahmed and his family can be found where he, his brother Ashraf Ahmed and his son Asad Ahmed are buried. Among the people buried here are Nassan, Ashraf, Qari Ahmed, Kunnu, Jagga and Mubba among others.” Zeeshan mentioned that the only thing these people had done wrong was to stand their ground in the face of Atiq Ahmed’s intimidation.

Shaista Parveen used to incite her sons to commit crimes

Zeeshan stated that although every mother in the world makes an effort to shield her kids from wrongdoing and crime, Shaista Parveen was an exception to this norm. He asserted that she had a habit of berating her kids for not kidnapping another person or demanding a ransom. She is believed to have personally instructed his son Ali Ahmed to seize his own sister’s land using bulldozers and thugs. Her sister begged for her land and her husband’s life but to no avail.

Leftists and extremists’ support for Atiq Ahmed

Zeeshan was questioned by OpIndia over the statements made by Atiq Ahmed’s radical and leftist supporters following his death. He noted that whenever those who pay their obeisance at his grave and pray for him to go to heaven die, they would find Atiq Ahmed in the same condition as them. He emphasised that criminals like Atiq Ahmed who commit crimes all their lives never attain paradise.

Many people died from mental stress

Zeeshan disclosed that apart from the beating and shooting by Atiq Ahmed’s goons, many innocents have died due to the mental stress he inflicted on them. Some people even fled the city. He stressed that Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen used to follow their target and were seen walking around their house. Sometimes he used to order his people to thrash his victim a little. There used to be stone pelting on their house. People who were under a lot of stress from him would often consider poisoning themselves or their entire family in such circumstances.

When someone was under strain, they would as a last resort fall at Atiq Ahmed’s feet and agree to everything he demanded. He even threatened Zeeshan’s driver and friends. He also brought up the name of a Sikh from Prayagraj who passed away as a result of Atiq Ahmed’s fear. Zeeshan did not, however, disclose his name.

Asad’s glorification propaganda in the media

Following Asad Ahmed’s encounter he was reported to have a bright mind and to read extremely quickly. Zeeshan, however, brushed the news aside as hearsay. All of these things, he claimed are manufactured and trivial. Regarding Asad Ahmed, he explained that although the former had not been a criminal during his childhood, he had grown to aspire to be like his father in a matter of years.

Massive difference between the governments of SP and BJP

Zeeshan recounted that under Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s administration, even ministers would crumble before Atiq Ahmed’s reign of terror, but it was only under Yogi Adityanath’s current government that individuals such as the dreaded don were able to be brought under control. According to Zeeshan, Atiq Ahmed’s mansion used to be frequented by influential politicians who travelled through Prayagraj and its surrounding areas. At present, things are different in the Yogi administration. The common people have bravery and a reawakened faith in the law.

Read the report in Hindi here.