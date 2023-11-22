Days after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) lent support to the Congress in Telangana, now, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana Muslim organisations has extended support to the Congress ahead of elections on 30th November.

Joint Action Committee of Telangana Muslim Organizations has announced support to Congress in the Telangana Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/cyMxlm1UDK — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Issuing a press release, the JAC called upon Muslim voters to vote for the Congress. It stated, “We have decided to declare our support for the Congress party in this assembly election on behalf of the state committee of Telangana Muslim Organisations, JAC. We request all Muslims of the state to come together on one word and vote for the Congress party together and show the power of their vote.”

Muslim groups say no trust in the KCR government

Explaining the reason for putting its weight behind the Congress, the JAC said that it has been urging the BRS government to a prompt realisation of the commitments made to the Muslim community. “It has become abundantly evident through a series of Muslim Declaration gatherings that the Muslim community has abandoned all trust in the KCR government,” it said.

The JAC added that the BRS government had disregarded the Muslim community gatherings and that no effort was made to establish communication with the Muslim JAC representatives.

It said that the BRS manifesto fails to address the demands put forth by the Muslim JAC. “Every single demand was unheeded. Furthermore, the pledges made to Muslims are not being addressed in the whirlwind election campaign.”

The JAC said that a reservation of 12 per cent is also being overlooked.

Moreover, the JAC accused the BRS of “intentionally ignoring its commitments to the Muslim population”. It stated that the reason for this was the mutual political understanding of the BRS with the BJP at the Centre for the past ten years.

“The Telangana Muslim community keenly monitors the clandestine cooperation between the BRS and BJP,” the Muslim JAC stated. It also said that the (AI)MIM party advocates for supporting the BRS, “which has established a political alliance with the BJP federal government, known for its discriminatory tendencies, instead of fulfilling the commitments made to the Muslim community”.

It said that the Muslim community is steadfast in its efforts to overthrow the BRS administration and accused the KCR government of “supporting BJP’s anti-national legislation.”

Lending support to Congress and calling on Muslim voters to elect Congress, the JAC stated in its press release that the decision will serve as a “valuable tool in exerting pressure on the Congress party to implement the demands of the Muslim Declaration if the Congress government is formed after the election”.