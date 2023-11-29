In the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl named Afreen embraced Hindu Dharma after marrying her Hindu lover Prince Gupta. After tying the knot with Prince as per Hindu traditions and amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras on Monday, November 27, Afreen changed her name to “Nisha”.

According to the media reports, the matter pertains to the Tambaur police station precinct in Sitapur. Originally from Tambaur’s Pachrukhu, Prince Gupta does works at a factory in Haridwar. Prince met Afreen, a resident of Shahjahanpur’s Katra some time back. The duo soon became friends and used to meet and interact often. Afreen and Prince grew closer and their friendship blossomed into love. Subsequently, the couple decided to get married.

While Prince Gupta managed to convince his family, Afreen’s family were opposed to this union. After learning about Afreen’s relationship with Prince, her father Sabir Hussain imposed numerous restrictions on Afreen. She was not allowed to step out of her home as well. However, Afreen managed to call Prince to Sitapur. After Afreen’s phone call, Prince arrived in Sitapur and sought help from Hindu rights groups to help the couple get married.

Subsequently, the Hindu activists made arrangements for Afreen’s ‘ghar wapsi’ and her marriage to Prince Gupta at a temple dedicated to Goddess Sonasar in the Seuta area. Before the wedding, Afreen performed the required rituals to become a Hindu.

Prince and Afreen (now Nisha) got married in the presence of the respected people of the village who blessed the newlyweds. The couple also received the blessings of Prince Gupta parents and relatives. Several Hindu leaders including Rashtriya Bajrang Dal District President Sandeep Awasthi Bajrangi, Dinesh Pandey, Raju Awasthi, and Vineet Raj were present. Following their wedding, Afreen alias Nisha is residing with her husband Prince.