UP minister Yogendra Upadhyay’s insensitive gesture on Friday to thrust a recompensation cheque to a martyred soldier’s sobbing mother even as she asked to desist from such a “public display” sparked massive outrage on social media, with netizens slamming the lawmaker for using the unfortunate incident as a photo-op opportunity.

In a video posted on social media, Captain Shubham Gupta’s mother can be heard urging, “pradarshani mat lagao” (don’t display this exhibition), as Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay tries to present her with a cheque. Despite her plea, the minister and accompanying individuals persisted in capturing photographs.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the minister’s callous PR stunt. “Heartless Minister. Captain Shubham Gupta of 9 Para Special Forces was killed in action fighting terrorists. Body hasn’t yet reached Agra for last rites. Yet UP Minister mocks family with a Photo-op. Mother screams: प्रदर्शनी मत लगवाओ, मेरा शुभम लौटा दो..” Kaul tweeted along with the video.

India Today journalist Shiv Aroor also condemned the politician for his urge to seek publicity over the martyrdom of an Indian braveheart. “Sickened by soulless U.P. minister Yogendra Upadhyay. The wailing mother of Capt. Shubham Gupta cries “Ye pradarshan mat lagao” (“don’t do this public display”) as he thrusts a cheque into her hands for a photo op. Disgusting,” tweeted Aroor in addition to sharing an India Today report on the incident.

As the video started gaining traction, a raft of social media users weighed in on with their opinions on the minister’s urge to gain publicity at the expense of a slain soldier’s wailing mother.

‘The need for photo-ops is replacing genuine empathy in politics,” tweeted a popular X user who goes by the handle @theskindoctor13, known for his sarcastic and witty takes on current happenings.

Ankit Jain, a social media user, commented on the video saying the minister should apologise.

Several others expressed their anger and annoyance with the minister for being insensitive and inconsiderate towards the loss of the martyred soldier’s mother.

Highly insensitive, pathetic and shameful behaviour.

Captain Shubham Gupta, hailing from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was among the five army personnel who lost their lives in a two-day encounter with terrorists in Rajauri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Captain Gupta, the son of a government lawyer, enlisted in the Army in 2015 and received a commission into the ninth battalion of the elite Parachute regiment, commonly known as the 9 Para SF (Special Forces), in 2018.

The other brave army officials who succumbed in the encounter were Captain MV Pranjal, Havildar Abdul Majid, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht, and Paratrooper Sachin Laur.

Security forces also eliminated two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including a high-ranking commander, during the operation.