A shocking case of murder has come to light in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand where a Muslim occultist named Ali Hassan alias Sooraj who works as a mason brutally murdered his two daughters as an act of sacrifice. The authorities apprehended the father after the bodies were discovered. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Fareen and 11-year-old Yasmeen.

The alarming news sent shockwaves in Ward Number 12 of Khalik Colony, Laxmipur Patti where the dead bodies of the two girls were found on the bed in the house. The body of the younger daughter is reported to be three to four days old while the older one was killed on the night of 24 November. On receiving the information about the crime, the police took possession of the bodies and their post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors.

The father who is allegedly into black magic is being interrogated in police custody. Bloodstains were spotted in the home’s veranda and the remains of a sacrificed chicken and some magic items were located at the door of the residence. The family members tried to mislead the cops and complained that the paranormal factors were responsible for the incident during the questioning.

The police inquiry revealed that the shocking development was brought on by their faith in black magic and occultism. The two girls died from beatings and strangulations. Fareen used to work in a beauty parlour for the last one and a half years. It was found that the younger girl Yasmeen was severely abused, her ankles were scorched by fire which caused blisters. She died on 23 November night due to continuous torture and the elder sister also went through the same torment.

Shaheen, one of the elder siblings of the victims who stays in Rehar after marriage, was suspicious that something unusual was happening at her parent’s house when she visited it recently. When she went back to her in-law’s house, she kept worrying about it and called her aunt (wife of the brother of her father) Mehtab who lives in Sugar Colony urging her to visit the house of her parents to inquire about the situation there.

Mehtab reached the house on Saturday, but Hassan’s wife Husn Jahan and their daughter Hina, who were present in the house, didn’t open the door. Mehtab called the police, after which they forcefully opened the door, and they witnessed the dead sisters lying side by side on the cots in the room near the beds of Husna Jahan and Hina.

When asked, the two tried to lie and trick the people by telling the story of paranormal elements and claimed that the father and the sons had gone to bring shrouds for the deceased. The bodies were sent for autopsy after that. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhay Singh, Circle Officer (CO) Vandana Verma, Officer Manoj Raturi, Special Sub-Inspector of Police (SSI) Pradeep Mishra, Sub-Inspector Deepak Joshi and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kuldeep Singh reached the scene with police force after being notified about the matter.

They took information from Husna Jahan and Farmaan, the mother and brother of the deceased. They stated that Ali Hassan and Husna Jahan have four daughters Hina, Shaheen, Fareen and Yasmeen and three sons Armaan, Farmaan and Rizwaan. Hina and Shaheen are married and live with their respective in-laws. When they were asked about Ali Hassan, Armaan and Rizwaan, they answered that the three had gone to visit the shrine of Baba Bhullanshah in Katoratal since last night.

During the course of interviewing locals, the cops learned that the home had been the source of a lot of screaming for the past four to five days. The family had no social connections to anyone in the neighbourhood, hence, nobody used to visit them. The family members told the police on 23 November that the two sisters were under the influence of supernatural forces. The police responded by making them understand the situation and recommended that they seek medical attention from qualified physicians. Police personnel were similarly taken aback upon learning of the deaths early on 25 November.

SP Abhay Singh proclaimed that the case was suspicious. “The preliminary inquiry into these killings seems to point to the involvement of occultism at first glance. The probe has so far shown that the father beat the girls to death because of the family’s faith in the supernatural, but the authorities are looking into all possible angles.” He added that butchered chicken, some rupees and traces of blood were also observed in an empty plot near the house.

The police have taken the parents, one sister and three brothers into custody on the morning of 25 November. The police officer remarked that the exact cause of death of the two sisters would be known after the post-mortem report and police investigation.

According to him, Rudrapur’s dog squad and forensic team were called in to look into the occurrence. Members of the team including Head Constable Bhupendra Singh, Yashpal Arya and Constable Hemendra Tamta along with Head Constable Dog Squad, Dog Katty arrived at the area for initial inquiry. They collected blood samples and some odd items.