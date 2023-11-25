On Saturday (25th November), the ongoing rescue mission aimed at evacuating 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district entered its fourteenth day. Drilling operations were once again suspended on Friday night due to another malfunction encountered by the auger machine deployed in the Uttarkashi tunned rescue operations.

Various obstacles continue to impede the progress of the auger machine, preventing it from drilling further and laying steel pipes through the rubble to create an escape route. In light of this, rescuers are contemplating the possibility of resorting to manual drilling; however, it is acknowledged that this alternative method is time-consuming.

A senior official who is part of the rescue operation said, “As soon as after the auger drilling machine is brought out of the tunnel pipeline, manual drilling work could be started in the last 6-9 meters.”

Why is the Auger machine stuck?

During the drilling on Friday evening, a mesh of rods came in front of the machine, due to which the blades of the Auger machine got stuck in the mesh of the rods. The front part of the Auger machine is badly stuck in the iron pipe inside. This is the biggest difficulty in the operation of this machine so far. It is becoming very difficult to remove the blade of the Auger machine from there and at the moment the agencies have no way to cut the net and bring the machine back.

The Auger machine has the capacity to press the pipe and move it across the debris. However, due to the mesh of rods, this path has also been closed. Rescue teams are now preparing for vertical drilling. They have reached the hill above the Silkyara tunnel. The machine for vertical drilling has been fully prepared. Now there will be preparations to take the machine up. The Border Roads Organisation has already prepared a road to transport the machine to the vertical drilling site.

The sources of the rescue teams said, “The auger machine has stuck inside the pipe. At least 30 meters of the machine has been stuck inside the pipe. Some part of it has been taken out manually. Around 20 meters of it is still stuck. The ground-penetrating radar readings that were given have been proven wrong. The GPR predicted that there would be no metal pieces in the next 5.4 meters, hence the rescuers started drilling with force and speed. However, another girder was found in just 2.2 meters. The 800-meter pipe has again got damaged.”

PM Narendra Modi took stock of the situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday to discuss the situation of the 41 workers and their families trapped in the Silkyara tunnel. The Chief Minister shared that the making of the escape route is progressing using the New Austrian Tunneling Method. The presence of steel objects in the tunnel has caused some issues for the auger machine, but repairs are underway.

The Prime Minister was briefed by the Chief Minister on the status of the trapped workers inside the tunnel, as well as the supplies of food and daily essentials being delivered to them. He also inquired about the well-being of the labourers engaged in relief and rescue efforts, along with the safety measures implemented for them. Stressing the importance of maintaining high standards, he directed the Chief Minister to provide updates on the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure effective coordination among different agencies.

Updates on Uttarakhand from the chief minister

The Chief Minister shared that a temporary camp office has been set up in Matali, Uttarkashi, specifically for monitoring the relief and rescue operations at the ground level in the Silkyara tunnel. This arrangement aims to enhance the oversight of the entire operation.

The Chief Minister updated the Prime Minister that following the successful installation of a six-inch diameter pipeline, an alternative lifeline has been established. This pipeline is utilised to deliver freshly cooked meals, fruits, dry fruits, milk, juice, and essential daily items such as disposable plates, brushes, towels, small clothes, toothpaste, soap, etc., packed in bottles to the workers stranded in the tunnel. Additionally, the pipeline serves as a means for regular communication with the workers through the communication setup of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Conversations are facilitated not only with the workers but also with their family members.

As per the Chief Minister’s update, healthcare professionals at the makeshift hospital in Silkyara are consistently overseeing the well-being of the workers. Comprehensive arrangements, including ambulances and 41 dedicated beds in the nearby hospital, have been put in place for the workers. Additionally, mental health professionals are conducting regular counselling sessions for those trapped in the tunnel.

The Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

At approximately 5:30 AM on 12 November, a terrible incident transpired in the Himalayan region. A large amount of debris collapsed as a part of a tunnel that was being built on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand succumbed to the powerful forces of nature. Forty-one workers were trapped within the tunnel as the ceiling of the still-under-construction structure caved in and put their lives in danger.