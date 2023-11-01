Wednesday, November 1, 2023
HomeNews Reports'We will repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is annihilated': Hamas official...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘We will repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is annihilated’: Hamas official Ghazi Hamad

"We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again. The Al-Aqsa flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight...We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs," Hamad added.

OpIndia Staff
October 7 Israel Hamas
Ghazi Hamad (Image Source: AP)
15

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad recently justified the October 7 terror attack in Israel and vowed to repeat it again and again until the Jewish nation is destroyed.

“We will repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is annihilated,” Hamad said remorselessly over an attack that killed over 1,400 Israelis, including women, children, and the elderly after multitudes of Hamas terrorists intruded the southern border with Israel and went on a murderous spree in Jewish villages.

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Islamic and Arab nations, and, therefore, must be finished. We are not ashamed to say this, with full force,” Hamad said.

“We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again. The Al-Aqsa flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight…We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs,” Hamad added.

Defending attacks against civilians in Israel, Hamad said, “We did not want to harm civilians, but there were complications on the ground. And there was a party in the area with a civilian population. It was a large area, across 40 kilometres…the occupation must come to an end, not just in Gaza but in the entire Palestinian lands.”

“The existence of Israel is illogical. The existence of Israel is what causes all pain, blood, and tears. We are victims of occupation, so therefore, nobody should blame us for things we do. October 7, October 10, October 100,000—everything we do is justified,” Hamad said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,732FollowersFollow
34,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com