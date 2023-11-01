‘We will repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is annihilated’: Hamas official Ghazi Hamad

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad recently justified the October 7 terror attack in Israel and vowed to repeat it again and again until the Jewish nation is destroyed.

“We will repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is annihilated,” Hamad said remorselessly over an attack that killed over 1,400 Israelis, including women, children, and the elderly after multitudes of Hamas terrorists intruded the southern border with Israel and went on a murderous spree in Jewish villages.

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Islamic and Arab nations, and, therefore, must be finished. We are not ashamed to say this, with full force,” Hamad said.

“We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again. The Al-Aqsa flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight…We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs,” Hamad added.

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023

Defending attacks against civilians in Israel, Hamad said, “We did not want to harm civilians, but there were complications on the ground. And there was a party in the area with a civilian population. It was a large area, across 40 kilometres…the occupation must come to an end, not just in Gaza but in the entire Palestinian lands.”

“The existence of Israel is illogical. The existence of Israel is what causes all pain, blood, and tears. We are victims of occupation, so therefore, nobody should blame us for things we do. October 7, October 10, October 100,000—everything we do is justified,” Hamad said.