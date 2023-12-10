Telangana: Animal husbandry department office ransacked, several files damaged, ex-minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s aide booked

On Saturday (December 9), a former officer on special duty (OSD) of ex-Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and four others were charged with trespassing into the state’s animal husbandry department office. They are accused of allegedly damaging documents and destroying CCTV cameras and furniture, in addition, the digital video recorder (DVR) cables had also been severed. The accused persons have been detained.

According to Nampally police, a watchman at the office in Shantinagar was on his regular rounds on Friday evening when he discovered ex-OSD Kalyan Kumar’s room unlocked. Upon checking through the window the watchman found “all documents spread around, as well as some documents kept on a black cover”.

The police have registered a case against ex-OSD Kalyan Kumar, Kumar’s computer operators Elijah and Mohan, and attenders Venkatesh and Prasanth under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 448 (punishment for house trespass) and 477 (fraudulent cancellation, destruction, etc. of will, authority to adopt or valuable security).

“On verification, I came to know that Kalyan, computer operators Mohan and Elijah, and attenders Venkatesh and Prasanth came to the office. I suspect that Kalyan, with the help of the other four, might have taken away some documents,” the watchman stated in his complaint.

During the probe, police found many damaged papers, all dumped in polythene bags, and the room was completely ransacked according to police officials.

“The room was in a mess. When we tried to contact the director of animal husbandry Ram Chander, he did not respond despite several calls,” an officer said.

Notably, in a similar attempt, unidentified people allegedly tried to steal documents from the education department’s office near LB Stadium in the city. Police arrived on the scene on Saturday night, however, no case has been filed.