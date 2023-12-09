The ruling coalition of Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal claimed to be the champions of good governance, however, the reality belies their lofty rhetoric as rising crime rates in the state are making people nostalgic for the era of the Jungle Raj and instilling dread that those dark days could soon return. Several such criminal cases have occurred in the state recently.

In the first incident, a 14-year-old student in 9th grade named Arun Yadav son of Bhupendra Yadav was shot dead in Jhalar village of Bandhua Kurawa police station area located in Bounsi Block on the evening of 8 December. Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kuldeep Rai who was also wounded in the firing died on the next day morning at Mayaganj Hospital during treatment. Kuldeep Rai’s 7-year-old daughter Shraddha Kumari, Arun Yadav’s 40-year-old mother Tara Devi and their 30-year-old neighbour Indu Devi are receiving care at the referral hospital.

The former head of Chilkara Panchayat Pappu Yadav and his associates reportedly committed the crime due to personal enmity. Harku Rai who is the father of Kuldeep Rai has also passed away. Arun Yadav’s uncle (father’s brother) Karthik Yadav informed the police that on the morning of 8th December Pappu Yadav had a dispute with the deceased teenager’s brother and his nephew Pankaj Yadav over parking a vehicle on the road.

The accused then arrived in the evening accompanied by his brothers Himanshu and Amar, uncles (father’s brothers) Samudra Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav and driver Doma Yadav. They began to fire in retaliation after which Arun Yadav was shot in the chest and died on the spot and injured others.

According to the relatives, six or seven rounds were fired. Police reached the village in large numbers after they received information about the occurrence. However, all the perpetrators escaped from the village till then but cops eventually apprehended one person.

There is also a rifle and pistol license in the name of Pappu Yadav. His father Prayag Yadav was also killed a decade ago in a battle for supremacy. He then obtained a weapon license. Superintendent of Police Dr Satya Prakash stated that the rivalry between the two sides was the reason behind the crime and one individual is in their custody.

Bandhua Kurawa police station in-charge Mantu Kumar revealed that the police are interrogating the arrested person. The boy’s dead body has been sent for post-mortem and the family members have not registered a case yet. However, the cops are conducting raids to nab the other offenders.

A team under the jurisdiction of Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vipin Bihari, Bounsi police station Inspector America Ram, Bounsi police station in-charge Arvind Kumar Rai and Bandhua Kurawa police station in-charge Mantu Kumar has been created and is currently executing searches regularly.

In another instance, around 3 am on 9th December, two youths arrived in a car and asked engineer Vipin Kumar who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur to halt the excavation of the road which resulted in an argument between the two parties when one of the two people took out a pistol and opened fire at the the latter. He was urgently admitted to an emergency hospital in Safiabad for treatment. It is alleged that he was shot in the knee.

According to the information, construction work is going on under Namami Gange Yojana in the Munger Municipal Corporation area. A sewage treatment plant is under construction in the city in which the road is being excavated. The victim has been transported to a private nursing home for medical care.

The Qasim Bazar police station in-charge Mintu Singh went to the hospital as soon as he heard about the occurrence and obtained information about the same. Afterwards, the authorities raided many places to arrest the accused and succeeded in capturing one of them. The police official assured that the inquiry is underway and the captured offender is being questioned.

The Nawada district of Bihar witnessed a young man mercilessly stabbed to death by criminals in broad daylight. They repeatedly attacked him with a knife thirty times after throwing chilli powder in his eyes. Rahul Kumar, a 19-year-old who lives in the Nagar police station area on Postmortem Road Shivnagar Mohalla has been confirmed as the victim. He was the only son of Vasudev Prasad and Savitri Devi who is employed at Mandal Kara jail as a Home Guard jawan.