The Bihar Police Headquarters has released a notice over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s arrival to the state. He is going to spend three days from 21st to 23rd December in the state. The District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) of Patna and Bhagalpur have been instructed by the Special Branch to maintain strict security during the visit. He is expected to land in Bhagalpur on the evening of 21st December where he will meet with RSS workers and take part in the event at Maharishi Mehi Ashram Kuppa Ghat on 22nd.

According to a letter from the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mohan Bhagwat is under threat from the Communist Party of India (Maoist), several terrorist groups, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Islamic fundamentalists. Therefore, impeccable and strong security arrangements are implemented at the events, trips and rest stops of the RSS chief.

Mohan Bhagwat has Z-Plus security, according to the letter from the Special Branch DIG in Patna to both districts in addition to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) special security. It mentioned that appropriate traffic arrangements, route lining, intense patrols and Road Opening Party (ROP) should be maintained along Mohan Bhagwat’s circumambulation route. The venue should have adequate plans in place for pre-event access control, stringent entry control, checking, frisking, anti-sabotage checks, etc.

Furthermore, a sufficient number of police officers and policemen are to be deployed. The DIG directed that appropriate and strict security measures should be taken if another program is scheduled before or after the RSS chief. The special branch officials would gather the sources while on the ground, per the DIG. The special branch headquarters will be notified upon obtaining special information alongside the local administration. The top cop employed six people during the program, stay and overnight repose at the Maharishi Ashram at Kuppa Ghat, Bhagalpur.

An anti-sabotage investigation has been started in Bhagalpur by orders from the DIG of Special Branch, Patna Headquarters. Comprehensive vehicle checks have started at all district entrances and major thoroughfares. Apart from hotels and dharamshalas (spiritual homes), police have also been more visible at nearby lodges, surrounding localities and places related to the Sangh Chief’s circumambulation programme. The Crime Branch and Intelligence Bureau officers have also become engaged and are keeping an eye on the issue. They are gathering all relevant information about the occurrence and forwarding it to the relevant authorities.

Following a security briefing, local security measures were created by Headquarters DSP, Law and Order DSP, City SP Amit Ranjan, Range DIG Vivekananda, SSP Anand Kumar and City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary. Anticipating the visit, itinerary and stay of the Sangh chief in these places, the roadways in Kotwali, Jogsar and the Barari police station areas are being fortified.