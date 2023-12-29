A police complaint has been filed against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for spreading fake news about the case of life-threatening attack on Hindu activist Bittu Bajrangi’s brother.

The complaint has been filed by the chief of ‘Gauraksha Bajrang Force’ Bittu Bajrangi. The activist has complained to the Faridabad Police about the fake news factory run by Mohammad Zubair.

In the complaint, Bajrangi said that Zubair has spread rumors about him in the past as well. Zubair spread the fake news at a time when Bajrangi’s brother is hanging between life and death.

On 13th December, Bittu Bajrangi’s brother Mahesh Panchal was attack outside his shop in Faridabad. The accused poured thinner on him and set him on fire. Mahesh is injured seriously with 60% burns and is undergoing treatment.

On Thursday (28th December), Bittu Bajrangi filed a complaint against Zubair, a copy of which has been accessed by OpIndia. In the complaint, Bajrangi has described Zubair as a fundamentalist and a radical communalist.

Bittu alleged, “Hiding under the guise of a fact checker, a fundamentalist and radical communalist named Mohammad Zubair, who is infamous not only in the entire country but also in Israel and Arab countries for spreading fake news, has now started spreading falsehoods about my brother. The misleading news in this matter has gone viral. My brother Mahesh was burnt under suspicious circumstances on 13th December in Saran police station area NIT Faridabad. An Arman is named in this case. I have been trusting the administration and been cooperating with the law silently.”

The complaint further reads, “Taking illegitimate advantage of my silence, without recording the police version, a left-leaning female journalist of a news organization named ‘Hindustan Times’ published a baseless news report on 13-12-3023. This news was said to be based on police sources. By casting aspersions, the news report gave a clean chit to the accused Arman. After this, Mohammad Zubair started making this news viral without recording any response from the police. Zubair also asked other media organizations to be part of the rumor.”

“However, his claim was refuted by ACP Aman Yadav, who is leading the SIT team, while speaking to another media organization on 25th December. I will file a complaint against HT Media with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, but due to the rumor spread by Mohammad Zubair, my family has suffered a lot of socially. This is a well-planned conspiracy not only to save the accused but also to kill the victim by putting him through mental agony,” the complaint reads.

The complaint further reads, “There is also apprehension that Zubair may also be a part of the syndicate that attacked my brother, because during the Nuh violence, he had continuously shared misleading news against me. Therefore, investigating this also seems necessary. Mohammad Zubair is a vicious criminal, against whom several cases have been previously registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.”

Referring to Nupur Sharma’s case, the complaint says, “On the basis of this rumor, violence took place across the country against Nupur Sharma and her supporters. Zubair’s rumor had also played a negative role in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case. Even during the Israel-Hamas war, Zubair went against the policy of the Indian government and stood in support of the terrorists. Zubair was even stopped by Israeli officials for this act.”

Bittu Bajrangi further wrote, “Strict action should be taken against Mohammad Zubair for spreading fake rumors against the family of the applicant in the name of the police and putting the entire family in trouble and obstructing the police action. Also, if there is any deadly attack against me or my family in the future, then Mohammad Zubair should also be considered involved in it.”

On 24th December, Bittu Bajrangi released a video accusing fake news peddler Muhammad Zubair and ‘Hindustan Times’ of spreading false news about the attack on his brother.

It was the same HT report which Zubair had shared on social media as the truth. In this report, it was claimed quoting Haryana Police that Bittu Bajrangi’s brother had fabricated the story of attack on himself.

However, when OpIndia spoke to the police for their response to the claims made in the HT report, police officials investigating the case denied the report and said that the matter is still under investigation.

A case was registered with the Faridabad Police against the attack on Bajrangi’s brother. It is being investigated by the SIT of Haryana Police. In this matter, a journalist named Leena Dhankhar had published the report in ‘Hindutan Times’ on 22nd December.

In this news published in HT, it was written that Faridabad Police has said that Bittu Bajrangi’s brother got burnt after falling in the bonfire and there is no evidence of an attempt to murder him.

Quoting senior police officers, it was claimed that a fake complaint was lodged with the police in the case of burning of Bittu Bajrangi’s brother Mahesh Panchal and a cow smuggler was implicated in it.

However, while talking to OpIndia, the police had denied this news of ‘Hindustan Times’. When informed about this news, the ACP of Faridabad asked who in the police declared this case fake? He said that it is true that no evidence has been found against the accused in this case, but it does not mean that the case is said to be fake. He had confirmed that Bittu Bajrangi’s brother was burnt.