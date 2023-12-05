A day after the Congress party won the elections in the State of Telangana, ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai revealed how the grand-old party mobilised Christian pastors to garner votes from the Christian vote bank.

In a video published on his YouTube channel on Monday (4th December), Sardesai informed that Congress sought the help of political strategist Sunil Kanugolu to win the Telangana elections.

“Let me tell you Sunil Kanugolu was also put in charge of Madhya Pradesh but Kamal Nath had a some kind of a fight with him…Sunil’s role was limited in Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, in Telangana, he was given a free hand and that enabled the Congress to plot its strategy,” he informed.

Rajdeep Sardesai emphasised, “To give you one example, there is barely a 1.5 to 2% Christian vote in Telangana. But Sunil Kanugulo was able to bring together Christian pastors from different Churches and the need (to vote) to support the Congress in this election.”

While heaping praise on Congress’ political strategist, the controversial ‘journalist’ inadvertently revealed the grand-old party’s attempt at appeasement politics and consolidating the minority vote bank.

It must be mentioned that Sunil Kanugolu was also the architect of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). During the luxurious foot pilgrimage, the Congress scion met Christian hate preacher George Ponnaiah.

“He (Jesus Christ) is a real God, revealed as a human person. Not like Sakthi and all,” the latter claimed. Rahul Gandhi, who otherwise claims to be a janeu dhari Brahmin, remained a mute spectator to the direct insinuation by the Christian pastor that the Hindu deities are unreal and imaginary.

As such, it comes as no surprise that the Congress roped in Christian pastors in Telangana with the help of Sunil Kanugolito to rally support from the Christian community.