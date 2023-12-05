A video of Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, who won from the Bhander seat of Datia district, is doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video recorded before the announcement of assembly elections in the state, the Congress leader had vowed that he would blacken his face himself if BJP won even 50 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

When confronted about the viral video and his claims made before the election results, the Congress MLA said that he stands by his words and will blacken his face himself.

Notably, results for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections alongside three other states were declared on 3rd December. BJP registered a landslide victory and retained power in the state securing 163 seats as against 66 seats of the Congress party.

Once the election results were announced, netizens started sharing the said video challenging and perplexedly asking whether the Congress MLA would stand true to his words and himself blacken his face.

MP Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya had bragged to blacken his face before Raj Bhawn if BJP got 50 seats in #MadhyaPradeshElection2023. Now the BJP has won 163 seats. When is Baraiya going to Raj Bhawan to blacken his face? #MadhyaPradeshElection2023. pic.twitter.com/diyFotcoXN — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) December 4, 2023

Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya had said before the counting of votes that if BJP wins even 50 seats in the Madhya Pradesh elections, he will stand outside the Raj Bhavan in the capital Bhopal and blacken his face with his hands.



But now he is unreachable. pic.twitter.com/trKF0afvMo — Political Views (@PoliticalViewsO) December 4, 2023

Phool Singh Baraiya told Aaj Tak that he is firm on his words and will blacken his face himself at 2 pm in front of Bhopal Raj Bhavan on 7th December.

However, he tried to defend himself and cast aspersions on the credibility of EVMs. According to the newly-elected Congress MLA, Congress was ahead in the counting of postal letters, but as soon as the counting started through EVMs, BJP went ahead. He even demanded that voting through EVMs should be stopped. He, however, did not explain how he won his seat if EVMs “favour” the BJP.

Notably, Phool Singh Baraiya won from his Bhander constituency by 29 thousand 438 votes and defeated BJP candidate Ghanshyam Pirounia. In 2018, Raksha Santram Sironia had won this seat on the Congress ticket. Later, he left Congress following the lead of the then Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined BJP. In the 2020 elections, Raksha won on the BJP ticket. However, this time BJP fielded former MLA Ghanshyam Pironiya but he could not lead the party to victory.

फूल सिंह बरैया जी आपके और कांग्रेस के इस घमंड को मध्य प्रदेश की जनता ने चूर चूर कर दिया है।



अगर अपनी जुबान पर कायम हैं तो राजभवन पहुँचने की तिथि और समय इस ट्वीट के जवाब में बता दें। pic.twitter.com/PULQwa2CXQ — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) December 4, 2023

Reacting to the viral video, the Bhartiya Janata Party also took a dig at the statement made by Phool Singh Baraiya before the elections. Taking to its official handle, the MP unit of BJP tweeted, “Phool Singh Baraiya ji, this arrogance of yours and Congress has been shattered by the people of Madhya Pradesh. If you are firm on your words then please tell the date and time of reaching Raj Bhavan in reply to this tweet.”