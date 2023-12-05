Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Delhi Police arrest Zishan and Zubair for posing as Police officials to loot spa and massage centres, used to demand sexual favours too

Delhi Police busted gang led by Zishan that posed as police officials and looted massage parlours in the national capital (Image; DCP_SHAHDARA/X)
On 4th December, Delhi police arrested a gang led by Zishan, who posed as police officers and used to visit massage and spa centres for sexual activities. Three suspects in connection with the case have been arrested. Other than Zishan, Zubair, Imran, Amir and Amjad were involved in the criminal activities.

As per media reports, the gang targeted spa and massage centres in Delhi, many of which were involved in illegal activities. These members would pose as Delhi Police officials during their visits and engage in looting.

Zishan, alias Shanu, orchestrated the entire gang and engaged in fraudulent activities. The gang used information available on classified ad services like Justdial to collect information for spa centres and call girls in Delhi. Using the information, they would call the establishments posing as fake customers seeking sexual services. Subsequently, they would lead the imposters posing as Delhi Police officials to conduct raids at the targeted locations.

They employed a cinematic approach for their looting endeavours. First, they would confiscate spa employees’ phones to prevent them from informing anyone from the outside about the incident. Then, they would resort to violence and assault to threaten them and extort money.

Imran posed as Constable Ashok Rana of Delhi Police, and Zishan posed as Inspector Jakir Khan. Delhi Police recovered their fake ID cards during the arrest. As per the reports, they established credibility with the spa employees using fake Delhi Police uniforms, walkie-talkies, fake ID cards and other identification documents. Zubair helped in procuring the police uniforms for the entire gang.

Reportedly, Delhi Police received calls from the victims reporting home invasions. In two separate complaints, the victims said the accused invaded their houses and looted Rs 33,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. During the investigation, police found a printout of a police verification certificate. After tracing the document, they found that the person for whom the document was printed was from Nepal. The person revealed he obtained the certificate from Zishan in Jafrabad.

The police collaborated with Nepal authorities, and further investigation led to the arrest of Imran and the other two accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

