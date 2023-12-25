Former athlete Anju George on Monday took a dig at the Congress government over the lack of respect accorded to sportspersons during the UPA years.

“When I got India’s first global medal twenty years back, even my department was not ready to give me a promotion…I was in the wrong era,” George said in an apparent dig at the Congress governments, often slammed for not doing enough for the sportspersons.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | "I was in wrong era" Former athlete Anju George takes swipe at Congress regime in front of PM Modihttps://t.co/p9eMgEeVRp — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

On the occasion of Christmas in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Christian community. A program was organised at the Prime Minister’s residence, during which children made special presentations. Renowned Indian athlete Anju Bobby George was also present, delivering a brief speech and lauding Prime Minister Modi.

Anju Bobby George said, “As an athlete, I have been witnessing everything for the past 25 years. I see significant changes compared to earlier times. After Neeraj Chopra won a medal, I saw considerable changes. The way we, you, and the entire India celebrated, made me quite envious. I feel I was in the wrong era for sports.”

“Now, there is a vigorous discussion about sports in the country. ‘Khelo India, Fit India’ campaigns have created awareness among the masses. India has embraced fitness and is progressing in sports. Our athletes are performing well at the international level. In our time, there were only one or two athletes. Now, there are many players. This has happened because of your leadership. Women empowerment is not just a phrase now. Indian girls are dreaming. They know that their dream will come true. It is gratifying to know that we are preparing to host the 2036 Olympics. We have started preparations for the Olympics, and meetings are underway for that,” George said while praising the Modi government and its focus on building sports and guiding young athletes in their formative years.

Anju Bobby George made history at the 2003 Paris World Athletics Championship. She secured a bronze medal in the long jump, becoming the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat. She clinched the medal with a leap of 6.70 meters at the World Athletics Championship.