On 11th December (Monday), Uttar Pradesh Police attached a house in Meerut that belongs to slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesh Noori and her husband Akhlaq, an official said. Akhlaq is the co-accused in the murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal. According to officials, the property attachment proceedings were carried out based on a court order.

The in-charge of Meerut’s Nauchandi police station, Subodh Saxena, said, “A team led by Prayagraj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varun Kumar had pasted an attachment notice at the house on August 19, directing Ayesha, who is absconding, to surrender in court within 20 days. But since she remained elusive, the attachment process was carried out.”

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP leader Raju Pal, was shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj on 24th February.

Following Umesh Pal’s murder, his wife filed a complaint which prompted the Police to register a case against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, their family members, and others.

On Saturday (9th December), a team from Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj attached Noori and Akhlaq’s two-story house in Bhawani Nagar locality in Nauchandi which is registered in the name of Akhlaq Ahmed. However, several costly items were said to be missing, as per reports.

Nauchandi Inspector Subodh Saxena said that a fridge, washing machine, old sofa, and some utensils worth about a lakh were found in the house during the attachment. He added that it has been mentioned in the general diary of the police.

The Nauchandi Inspector added that Guddu Muslim, the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case stayed in this house after the killing and he was also given financial help by Akhlaq.

Saxena noted that Akhlaq was arrested by the Special Task Force on 2nd April while Noori is still absconding.

On 15th April, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three gunmen posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting the accused duo to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. The act was caught on camera and the video of the incident went viral. Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shahista Praveen is still absconding but his son Asad was killed in an encounter on 13th April.