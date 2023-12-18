Monday, December 18, 2023
Updated:

Bangladesh: 10 idols vandalised, 3 temples desecrated in Faridpur, Hindus stage protest

On 7th December, members of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council staged a demonstration at Alfadanga Chowrastra, demanding rapid action against those involved in idol vandalism.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh: 10 idols vandalised, 3 temples desecrated in Faridpur, Hindus stage protest
Hindus stage protest against temple desceration, image via Prothom Alo
On Friday (15th December) night, about 10 idols of deities kept in three Hindu temples were vandalised in Alfadanga upazila in Faridpur district in Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.

As per a report in Prothom Alo, the three desecrated temples were identified as Kendriya Hari Mandir, Sri Sri Vishnu Pagal Mandir and Sri Sri Damodar Akhara. The places of worship are located within 1 km of the Alfadanga municipality.

According to the Bengali daily, four idols of Goddess Manasa, Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati and one idol of Lord Shiva were vandalised at the Kendriya Hari Mandir. Similarly, two idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Manasa were destroyed at the Sri Sri Vishnu Pagal Mandir.

Hindus stage protest against temple desecration, image via Prothom Alo

The unidentified miscreants also vandalised a Shivling and idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Narayana, which were kept at the Sri Sri Damodar Akhara. In total, they attacked 10 idols belonging to Hindu gods and Goddesses.

After the matter came to light, the locals informed the police. While speaking about the incident, Officer-in-Charge of the (Alfadanga) police station Salim Reza said that the cops reached the crime spot immediately after receiving information.

He said that a case would be filed and that the CCTV footage of the temple premises was collected.

Hindus protest against idol vandalism in Alfadanga upazila

On Sunday (17th December), members of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (HBCUC) staged a demonstration at Alfadanga Chowrastra, demanding rapid action against those involved in idol vandalism.

A human chain was formed by the protestors seeking justice against religious persecution. A day earlier, another protest march was organised jointly by the Upazila Puja Udayapan Committee and HBCUC.

Idol vandalism in Shalikupa Upazila

Earlier on 6th November, a case of temple desecration and idol vandalism came to light in the Bijulia village of Shailkupa upazila of Bangladesh. After learning about the incident, the local Hindus alerted the police.

A similar case of idol vandalism took place in the area in October 2022. Islamists orchestrated it under the supervision of a Chhatra League (student wing of Bangladesh Awami League) leader.

“Last year, they broke the idol of Goddess Kali and discarded the head of the deity. There is an upcoming election in the country. I hope such incidents are not repeated this time…I hope we can live in peace,” a local Hindu woman said.

In February this year, OpIndia reported about a series of planned attacks on at least 14 Hindu temples across the Islamic country.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

