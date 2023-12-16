Saturday, December 16, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndian Navy thwarts a hijacking bid in the Arabian Sea; comes to the aid...
News Reports
Updated:

Indian Navy thwarts a hijacking bid in the Arabian Sea; comes to the aid of Malta vessel with 18 crew members onboard

The Navy's maritime patrol aircraft engaged in surveillance in the region, along with its warship conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden, were dispatched to locate and provide assistance to the distressed vessel, MV Ruen, following the receipt of a distress call.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Navy hijacking
Indian Navy stops hijacking attempt in Arabian Sea (Image Source: Business Standard)
2

On Friday, the Indian Navy swiftly acted in response to a maritime incident occurring in the Arabian Sea, which involved the hijacking of a vessel flying the flag of Malta and carrying 18 crew members.

The Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft engaged in surveillance in the region, along with its warship conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden, were dispatched to locate and provide assistance to the distressed vessel, MV Ruen, following the receipt of a distress call.

The reported hijacking attempt occurred on Thursday, and officials stated that the Indian Navy dispatched its mission-deployed platforms to the incident area early on Friday.

The Navy reported that its aircraft conducted surveillance over the hijacked vessel and has been consistently monitoring its movements. The vessel is currently heading towards the coast of Somalia.

“In prompt response to the evolving situation, the Indian Navy redirected its naval maritime patrol aircraft, engaged in surveillance in the area, and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden to locate and provide assistance to MV Ruen,” stated an Indian Navy spokesperson.

“The aircraft conducted a flyover of the hijacked vessel in the early morning of December 15, and it has been consistently monitoring the vessel’s movement, which is currently directed towards the coast of Somalia,” he stated.

The official mentioned that the Indian Navy’s warship, assigned to the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, intercepted the MV Ruen on Saturday morning.

He mentioned that the entire situation is under close monitoring, with coordination being maintained with other agencies in the region.

The official emphasized that the Indian Navy is dedicated to acting as the primary responder in the region, ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in collaboration with international partners and friendly foreign countries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com