On Sunday (24th December), social media influencer and Curly Tales founder Kamiya Jani shared a video on her Instagram handle to issue a clarification on the recent controversy that erupted after she visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. In this video, she said that she is a proud practising Hindu and that she does not eat beef. Earlier on 21st December, the Odisha unit of BJP took offence to a video of social media influencer and Curly Tales founder Kamiya Jani talking to BJD leader VK Pandian on Jagannath temple premises. Reacting to the video, the Odisha BJP had questioned how a “promoter of beef consumption like Jani” was granted access to Jagannath temple premises.

Kamiya Jani said in the caption of her video clarification, “In the wake of the recent controversy, it is important that I put out real facts and the truth. This one incident, in no way, will shake my pride in my country and its rich culture. I am and will always be a proud Indian. Jai Jagannath. Dil se Desi. Jai Hind.”

In her clarification, she said, “Hi! My name is Kamiya Jani. Many different things are being spoken about me. I am just here to clarify a few things. I am a food, travel, and culture content creator, and YouTuber. My job is to go to different parts of the country and tell viewers about the food, culture, people, and lifestyle in those places. As an Indian YouTuber, it has been my mission to take Indian culture, heritage and civilisation to the whole world.”

She added, “In fact, I had created a documentary in the last year. It was titled “Dharohar Bharat Ki” which means India’s treasure. I visited many cultural sites in the country. I took the stories and infrastructural development of those places to you (viewers). Many knowledgeable people in our country including our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji praised it. For this documentary, the Ministry of Culture gave me an award for cultural brand ambassador.”

Kamiya Jani further said, “My motive to visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri was to seek blessings of Lord Jagannath and to share the information of the infrastructural developments in Puri with viewers. Unfortunately, there has erupted a controversy regarding this visit. I understand that the temple authorities have some rules. And I would like to clarify that I have not broken any rule. I am a practising Hindu. I have never eaten beef. I do not promote eating beef. As a food blogger, I have informed people about various cuisines at different places. And that’s what has happened with the Kerala video whose screenshots are shared in this controversy. Please watch this video.”

After this, she attached the footage from her Kerala video. She was accused of having beef in that video. In this video, Kamiya Jani said, “Well, it is said that this place was discovered by two truck drivers who had reached very late. Everything in the restaurant was over and only Panzam Pori and Beef Curry were left. But they enjoyed eating this so much.”

While visuals of the Kerala video were seen, Kamiya Jani continued in her clarification video, “This was the tale of those two truck drivers detailing how this dish became a speciality in Kerala. As I don’t eat beef, I had Kadala Curry which is Veg Black Chana Curry, Appam made of fermented rice and coconut milk, Panzam Pori which is pakodas of banana. After having the food, I also gave the information about the prices of these items. I read out my restaurant bill for this.”

Kamiya Jani said, “I am sure, there will be a lot more other videos about various restaurants, cities, and countries and I share the information about the local foods of those places. But it is not like I eat it at all. As a food medium platform, we do share information about the food items. I can understand that this can be a misunderstanding. This clarification is to end that misunderstanding. We all love our country and its culture. And I hope this clarification reaches those who are hurt by this misunderstanding. As an Indian, I will continue to make India proud. I would like to take the stories of ancient beauties and development here to the world. I will get back to work now. Thank you very much.”

Controversy about Puri visit of Kamiya Jani

On 21st December, the BJP’s Odisha division expressed outrage over a video featuring social media influencer and Curly Tales founder Kamiya Jani conversing with BJD leader VK Pandian at the Jagannath temple. The Odisha BJP raised objections to Jani’s presence at the temple, citing her promotion of beef consumption in the past. They demanded immediate legal action, calling for Jani and Pandian to be arrested under IPC Section 295 A.

The Odisha unit of BJP shared a screenshot of Kamiya Jani’s old video where she is seen promoting “beef dishes” alongside a snippet from the current video in question that showed Kamiya Jani promoting the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project and Mahaprasad along with BJD leader Pandian.