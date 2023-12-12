Tuesday, December 12, 2023
HomeNews Reports'They beat us badly and forced us to return': More than 3,45,000 Afghans deported...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘They beat us badly and forced us to return’: More than 3,45,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in two months. Read details

Shirin Agha, a deportee, said, "We call on our government to provide us with work so the people are not forced to leave." Ahmadullah, a deportee, called on Taliban to provide them with work. This comes as Iranian officials have said that Afghans without legal documents will be deported from Iran, TOLO News reported. 

ANI
'They beat us badly and forced us to return': More than 3,45,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in two months. Read details
Iran and Afghanistan flags
7

More than 345,000 Afghans have been deported from Iran to Afghanistan in over two months, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported, citing a senior official of the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation. 

Abdul Rahman Rashid, Taliban-appointed Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, said, “Since the first of Mizan (23rd September) till 17 Qaws (December 8) there were approximately 345,000. Each family has been provided with 10,000 Afs in cash assistance by the Islamic Emirate.” 

Mohammad Yousuf and Fatih Khan, who left Afghanistan and went to Iran to make both ends meet, have been deported from Iran. They complained about the mistreatment of Afghan refugees by Iranian forces, according to TOLO News report. 

Yousuf said, “There was no work here, then we went to Iran through illegal paths. They beat us and detained us.” 

Khan said, “They captured us and beat us. They beat us badly and forced us to return.” The deportees raised concerns regarding the lack of employment in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to make efforts to create jobs for the citizens. 

Shirin Agha, a deportee, said, “We call on our government to provide us with work so the people are not forced to leave.” Ahmadullah, a deportee, called on Taliban to provide them with work. This comes as Iranian officials have said that Afghans without legal documents will be deported from Iran, TOLO News reported. 

Last week, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Wahidi reiterated that Afghan citizens who are currently residing in Iran illegally should return to their country, according to TOLO News. However, Wahifi did not mention a group or a country but said that the “enemy” wants to start anti-Afghan sentiments by creating a conflict between Afghans and Iranians. 

He further highlighted that Iran’s capital, Tehran, has also planned for immigrants with documents, according to TOLO News. 

“When the Taliban came here, I told them that you should prepare the ground for them (Afghan immigrants) to return to their country. After all, everyone should return to their own lives. You should come up with a mechanism for their return, and they said to give us some time,” Wahidi said. 

Asifa Stanikzai, a women’s rights activist, said, “Different countries and organisations should continue their humanitarian aid to the refugees who need help, regardless of the internal conditions of Afghanistan.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

HM Amit Shah likely to re-introduce amended three criminal law bills in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah withdrew three criminal law bills on 11th December. HM Shah will reintroduce them in Lok Sabha with changes suggested by the standing committee
News Reports

Washington Post and its hit job on ‘Disinfo Lab’: Exposing the nefarious campaign to discredit Indian OSINT handle before 2024 Lok Sabha election

Dibakar Dutta -
Throughout the article, The Washington Post resorted to insinuations, and source-based allegations to discredit 'Disinfo Lab.' However, it failed to provide any empirical evidence that could dispute any claims of the Indian OSINT handle.

“Inko nahi samjha sakta”: Amit Shah takes a dig at Congress over stance on SC verdict concerning Article 370

Hathras: Teacher sacked over harassment of a student for greeting ‘Ram Ram’ at Saima Mansoor Public School

New CM of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Mohan Yadav, and his two Deputies, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda: Meet the new team leading MP

Madhya Pradesh: Mohan Yadav to be new CM, 2 deputy CM names also announced

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com