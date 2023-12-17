On 16th December (local time), a pro-Palestinian mob chanted slogans against UK MP Virendra Sharma for not voting in favour of the Scottish National Party’s proposed amendment (h) in King’s Speech Motion for an Address calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The slogan, “Virendra Sharma Shame On You”, was raised outside the Southall Town Hall in England. The slogans were raised against other MPs as well.

Labour – The Muslim backed party's lynch mob turn up to the offices of a Hindu MP, Virendra Sharma. @UKLabour are Muslim controlled and must never govern. pic.twitter.com/bycnnjdx4z — 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonEng1ish) December 16, 2023

There has been a campaign against MP Sharma because he voted against the amendment calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

@PSCupdates 500+ people, 16 December 2023, Southall, London call for an immediate ceasefire. Noisy, determined, and defiant the crowd also shouted Shame on You directed towards Labour Virendra Sharma M P for voting against a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/buP5MOxxCK — saleem (@isvestia) December 16, 2023

Notably, two amendments were tabled in King’s Speech Motion for an Address. One was proposed by the Labour Party (amendment r in the name of the Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer), while the other was proposed by SNP (amendment h in the name of Stephen Flynn, a SNP leader).

In the amendment (r), there was a call for adding text to the speech for condemning the Hamas terrorist attack and murder of civilians. It also called for the release of hostages and reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend its citizens from terrorism. Further, it called for a reaffirmation of the UK’s commitment to the rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamas’s attacks in Israel. In the amendment, the call was basically made to support Israel’s right to defend itself while assisting the civilians living in Gaza. When the amendment went for a vote, Sharma voted in favour. The amendment was, however, defeated with 183 Ayes and 290 Noes.

SNP leaders called the other amendment for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East. When the amendment went for voting, Sharma abstained. The motion was defeated by 293 Noes against 125 Ayes.

In a post on X, Sharma wrote, “I voted in Parliament for an end to the violence in Israel and Palestine and reaffirmed my commitment to ensuring humanitarian aid on scale reaches the people of Gaza. Despite online disinformation, you can see how I voted here, voting for amendment r.” He added the link to the amendment where he had voted in favour.

I voted in Parliament for an end to the violence in Israel and Palestine and reaffirmed my commitment to ensuring humanitarian aid on scale reaches the people of Gaza.



Despite online disinformation, you can see how I voted here, voting for amendment r.https://t.co/6EulSkMbUQ pic.twitter.com/uF66Wp4ioF — Virendra Sharma MP (@VirendraSharma) November 16, 2023

Virendra Sharma invited Rahul Gandhi to the British Parliament

In March 2023, Sharma organised an event for Rahul Gandhi in the British House of Commons. Gandhi was invited to talk about the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said he was proud to have invented a broad range of leaders to discuss and share their views. He introduced Gandhi as, “Rahul Gandhi is no different, a political leader with a vision for the future, and as a key leader of Congress and an MP, he is part of the discussion about the future UK-India relationship. The public, the media, politicians, and academics should all be part of this conversation, and so I look forward to them all contributing to this discussion. The debate is not limited to a political future but must embrace the cultural, social and business ties that bind both countries, as the people are the living bridge,” before the discussion.

Sharma praised UP CM Yogi Adiyanath

In October 2023, biographer of UP Chief Minister, and author Shantanu Gupta was invited and awarded with Global Gandhi Awards 2023 in the House of Commons in Britain. The honour was awarded in the British Parliament in the International Conclave hosted by Business man Vijay Goel and social leader Nachiketa Joshi.

Shantanu also gifted his bestseller graphic novel – “Ajay to Yogi Adityanath” to British parliamentarian Virendra Sharma. MP Virendra Sharma wrote a heartwarming message for UP CM saying, “Hon Yogi Adityanath, I would like to congratulate you on achieving great success in UP. Bringing Peace to the State. Best Wishes, Virendra Sharma. Member of Parliament, UK. 21-Sep-2023….”

Israel-Hamas war and anti-Jew protests

On 7th October 2023, Hamas terrorists launched a massive terror attack on Israel, leading to the death of at least 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals. Following the attack, Israel launched a counter-attack on Hamas to wipe out the terror outfit from the face of the Earth. Initially, Israel hit Hamas locations in Gaza via air strikes. Later, a ground attack by Israeli forces was started to eliminate Hamas terrorists. Hamas is known for using civilians as human shields. When the Palestinians tried to flee the Gaza Strip after IDF urged them to evacuate to save themselves from Israeli air strikes, Hamas reportedly forcefully stopped the civilians. Furthermore, they established underground bunkers across the Gaza Strip, especially under hospitals and schools, as a countermeasure against Israeli forces, as they knew Israel would hesitate in attacking such establishments. The Israel-Hamas war entered its 71st day on 17th December 2023.

Notably, Harvard student associations released a joint statement in support of Palestine whitewashing the crimes committed by Hamas. They faced serious backlash, and Jewish billionaires who were funding these Universities or recruiting their students announced to cut off ties. Several student organisations pulled back from the statement following the backlash.