On Sunday (24th December), retired SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir was shot dead in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists, responsible for the attack, managed to flee the scene immediately after the attack. The terrorists opened fire at the mosque where the retired SSP was giving azan in the morning.

The retired police officer killed by terrorists, Mohammad Shafi Mir, was giving azan in a mosque in the city’s Gantamulla Bala area. Shafi was injured in the incident and succumbed to his injuries. Following the terrorist attack, security forces quickly cordoned off the surrounding area and launched a search operation to apprehend the terrorists involved. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also shared this information on X and advised the public to avoid the area while the situation is being addressed.

Kashmir police posted, “Terrorists fired upon Mohammad Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited.”

Jammu & Kashmir | Terrorists fired upon Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/c2U1D6oHTl — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

This attack occurred just one day after the Indian Army successfully repelled an infiltration attempt along the border in Jammu, resulting in the death of at least one terrorist. In the early hours of Saturday, a group of four heavily armed terrorists tried to cross the border in the Khour sector of Akhnoor. However, they were met with gunfire from the security forces stationed there, thwarting their attempt

Last month, a state police inspector suffered severe injuries when terrorists shot him near the Eidgah mosque in Srinagar. After the attack, he was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The number of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir has been increasing in the last few weeks. Militants ambushed vehicles carrying Army personnel to a cordon and search operation site in the Poonch district of the Union Territory on Thursday (21st December). In this dastardly act of terrorists, five army soldiers were martyred, while three soldiers were injured.