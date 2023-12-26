For their attacks on the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists are reportedly using communication devices and weaponry made in China. According to intelligence agency information, the JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisations are using Chinese weapons, bodysuit cameras, and communication devices to launch attacks on the Indian Army.

As per the India Today’s report, China is supplying the Pakistan army with drones, hand grenades, and other weapons which have been used by terrorist groups in recent attacks, and evidence of this has been discovered by security forces. The nexus was revealed following three major terror attacks this year.

Terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India from Pakistan were discovered using Chinese-made sniper rifles against Indian soldiers. A sniper gun was used against an Indian soldier on the Jammu border in one such attack in November.

According to reports, images released by the terrorist organisation following the three major terror attacks this year were taken from Chinese-made body cameras, and were also edited and morphed. Encrypted messaging devices used by terrorists for communication are also Chinese, intelligence agencies said.

The Pakistani army receives weapons, cameras, and communication devices from China on a regular basis, but instead of using them, it is apparently giving them to terrorist organisations in POK for infiltration and terrorist attacks in India.

Additionally, according to reports, Pakistan is bolstering its cyber capabilities and aims to surreptitiously monitor via Voice Over Internet Protocol with China’s assistance. China is also funding the establishment of a separate cyber security lab in Pakistan.

China has been providing Pakistan with modern and high-tech weapons in recent months, which are frequently used by Jaish and Lashkar terrorists to target security forces in Kashmir.

However, over the last two years, the Indian security system has consistently thwarted China’s attempts, providing an appropriate answer to Pakistan and China on both the Jammu and Ladakh fronts.

Five soldiers were martyred and two suffered injuries in the latest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, December 21, when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

According to reports, the Army is planning to send more troops to Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch-Rajouri sector to combat terrorist activities in the aftermath of the terror attack. There also is a plan to strengthen the area’s counter-terrorist grid by increasing troop strength.