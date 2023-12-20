On Tuesday (19th December), Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared the details of the program of the consecration ceremony scheduled at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. In the post shared from its X handle, the trust mentioned the key points related to the program.

The trust said in its post, “Key points related to the program of the consecration ceremony scheduled at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January: Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honour of the country in every domain.”

Key points related to the program of the consecration ceremony scheduled at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January:



Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honor of the… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) December 19, 2023

It added, “In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established, including six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital. Langars, community kitchens, food distribution centres and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town.”

It further said, “About 4,000 saints from all sects have been invited to participate. Invitations have been extended to all Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities. Key figures from various realms such as Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, Media Houses, Sports, Farmers and the Art world have been invited. Invitations have also been sent to veteran journalists active from 1984 to 1992. The families of Karsewaks have also been invited.”

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also gave the details of the idol to be consecrated. It said, “Rama Lala’s idols are being made by three sculptors- Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey. Out of the three, the idol that brings to life the tenderness of a five-year-old child will be chosen. The consecration ceremony rituals will commence from January 16.”

The trust concluded its post by saying, “Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid ji from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit ji will conduct the Pran Pratishtha Puja. Following the consecration ceremony, there will be a 48-day cycle of mandala puja (ritualistic worship) under the leadership of Vishwaprasann Teerth Ji, a revered figure.”