A fresh case of love jihad has come to light from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun where a 16-year-old Hindu girl was sexually assaulted by 23-year-old Faisal who tricked her into falling for an erroneous romantic relationship on social media.

The incident reportedly transpired in the city region of the state’s capital. The victim is from here whereas the accused is originally from Kiratpur in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh but has been living in Dehradun’s Rishi Enclave. He used a Hindu name on social media to become friends with the minor. He sensed that she trusted him and proposed to her after a few days of conversation which she accepted. During this time, they both met in person and grew closer to each other. Meanwhile, she was unaware of his real identity.

The perpetrator established physical relations with the girl and recorded their intimate moments after which he blackmailed her and attempted to extract money from her. He started to harass and abuse her. However, she got tired of his atrocities and registered a complaint with the authorities.

According to the city police in-charge Rajesh Shah, a complaint letter has been given to the cops by the girl’s family in which a young man named Faisal has been accused of befriending their daughter, raping and blackmailing her for money. Police have arrested the offender after recording the victim’s statement.

He was apprehended on accusations of rape, ensnarement in love jihad, abduction and blackmail of a Hindu girl over social media under pretences of being from the same religion and concealing his actual religious affiliation.