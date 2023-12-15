Friday, December 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLove Jihad in U'khand: Faisal pretends to be Hindu to lure minor girl into...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Love Jihad in U’khand: Faisal pretends to be Hindu to lure minor girl into a relationship, rapes and tortures her

The perpetrator established physical relations with the girl and recorded their intimate moments after which he blackmailed her and attempted to extract money from her. He started to harass and abuse her, following which she filed a complaint.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image from Amar Ujala
Representational image via Amar Ujala
10

A fresh case of love jihad has come to light from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun where a 16-year-old Hindu girl was sexually assaulted by 23-year-old Faisal who tricked her into falling for an erroneous romantic relationship on social media.

The incident reportedly transpired in the city region of the state’s capital. The victim is from here whereas the accused is originally from Kiratpur in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh but has been living in Dehradun’s Rishi Enclave. He used a Hindu name on social media to become friends with the minor. He sensed that she trusted him and proposed to her after a few days of conversation which she accepted. During this time, they both met in person and grew closer to each other. Meanwhile, she was unaware of his real identity.

The perpetrator established physical relations with the girl and recorded their intimate moments after which he blackmailed her and attempted to extract money from her. He started to harass and abuse her. However, she got tired of his atrocities and registered a complaint with the authorities.

According to the city police in-charge Rajesh Shah, a complaint letter has been given to the cops by the girl’s family in which a young man named Faisal has been accused of befriending their daughter, raping and blackmailing her for money. Police have arrested the offender after recording the victim’s statement.

He was apprehended on accusations of rape, ensnarement in love jihad, abduction and blackmail of a Hindu girl over social media under pretences of being from the same religion and concealing his actual religious affiliation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who was Shahrukh Pathan’s father: Convicted for 10 years over drug peddling, evidence of collusion with Pakistanis and more

Nupur J Sharma -
Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a gun at a policeman during the anti-Hindu riots in North-East Delhi in 2020, was refused regular bail by a Delhi court on 14th December.
News Reports

‘They came in a vehicle with no number plates, set fire on Bittu Bajrangi’s brother’: Arman had earlier burned his own shop to blame...

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Arman Khan, the main accused in this case, has been arrested by police and is being interrogated. Meanwhile, the police have examined the crime scene. According to the report, the white WagonR used by the attackers had no registration number.

Parliament security breach: Accused Sagar Sharma a fanboy of Ravish Kumar, idolised Che Guevara, used ‘Gaumutra’ jibes

Who is Lalit Jha: Facts about the Parliament breach mastermind and how he was tracked by the police

Rakesh Tikait denies claims that farmer unions will protest to get Neelam Singh released, says ‘SKM, BKU have nothing to do with it’

Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Jha arrested, had fled to Rajasthan

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com