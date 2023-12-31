On 31st December 2023, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad conducted an “#AskVenky” session on X (formerly Twitter) as the year 2023 comes to an end. In response to a comment asking to fill the blank about what will happen in 2024, the cricketing legend said that the temple of Lord Ram is to be constructed in 2024.

“Last day of the Gregorian Calendar year. Would love to do a candid #AskVenky,” Prasad posted.

An X user who goes by the name “Yo Yo Funny Singh” wrote in reply, “2024 mein ___.”

Responding to this, Venkatesh Prasad wrote, “Mandir wahin banne waala hai (The temple is about to be built).”

Known for his unapologetic opinions, Venkatesh Prasad replied to an X user who wrote, “Since when have you become a sangi.”

“From your perspective, since childhood”.

Venkatesh Prasad also gave a piece of advice to the unholy “I.N.D.I. Alliance” for the year 2024 as an X user asked, “Any advice for Opposition for 2024.”

“Stop belittling or threatening Sanatan Dharma and take a stand against alliance partners doing so,” Prasad wrote.

Moreover, the cricketing stalwart of the 90s also expressed his pride over the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and its upcoming consecration ceremony. He thanked the Karsevaks and the Supreme Court for their respective roles in taking the 500-year-old struggle of resistance and reclamation to its rightful conclusion.

“For every person with identifies with what this great land is and the sacrifice of so many karyakartas and kar sevaks, glad that the Supreme Court delivered justice. Proud to have been invited for Pran Pratishtha& 22nd Jan is going to be a great day for this land, one to remember for generations to come. Jai Shree Ram,” Prasad posted.

In response to another comment asking Prasad’s projection for the number of seats the Bhartiya Janata Party might win in the coming Lok Sabha elections, the former cricketer predicted a bigger majority for the BJP than that of 2019. He also pointed out the opposition’s lack of public sentiment.

“Going by the performance in recent State elections and the lack of understanding of the public sentiment by the opposition, looks like a bigger majority than the 2019 Loksabha elections for the BJP,” Prasad posted.

Notably, Venkatesh Prasad has been vocal about the issues concerning the Hindus. Earlier this month, he slammed the anti-Sanatan lobby asserting that the lobby is facing consequences for abusing Sanatan Dharma.

Taking to X, he also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP cadre for the party’s ‘landslide victory’ in these state assembly elections.

Abusing Sanatana Dharma was bound to have it’s consequences .

On December 3, 2023, he tweeted, “Abusing Sanatana Dharma was bound to have its consequences. Many congratulations to the BJP for a landslide victory. Just another testimony of the amazing leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji & Amit Shah & great work by the party cadre at grass root levels. #ElectionResults”