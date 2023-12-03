Taking a cue from the election trends which project BJP to form government in three out of four poll-bound states, Former Cricketer Ventakesh Prasad has slammed the anti-Sanatan lobby asserting that the lobby is facing consequences for abusing Sanatan Dharma. Taking to X, he also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP cadre for the party’s ‘landslide victory’ in these state assembly elections.

He tweeted, “Abusing Sanatana Dharma was bound to have its consequences. Many congratulations to the BJP for a landslide victory. Just another testimony of the amazing leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji & Amit Shah & great work by the party cadre at grass root levels. #ElectionResults”

It is notable that as per current trends, the BJP is winning Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress party is winning Telangana.

Abusing Sanatana Dharma was bound to have it’s consequences .

Many congratulations to the BJP for a landslide victory. Just another testimony of the amazing leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah & great work by the party cadre at grassroot levels… — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 3, 2023

Notably, the Former Cricketer Prasad was referring to the anti-Sanatan tirade launched by several leaders of the I.N.D.I. alliance in recent months. Following Udhaynidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma needs to be eradicated’ remark, several I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including leaders from his own party, came in support of the DMK leader and doubled down on his tirade against Sanatan (Hindu) Dharma.

Incidentally, in September this year, DMK Minister K Ponmudy had claimed that there was no disagreement in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc with respect to eradicating Sanatan Dharma. The Minister also claimed that all 26 parties in the opposition alliance had united to fight Sanatan Dharma and the opposition bloc was formed solely for this purpose.

Conspicuously, leaders from Congress, DMK, VCK, RJD, CPI(M), and Samajwadi Party among others made controversial and hateful remarks against Sanatan Dharma, giving an impression that they all have been on the same page as far as their opinions on Hinduism are concerned.

Netizens also link the BJP’s victory to the opposition’s anti-Sanatan remarks

It is important to note that hours after counting commenced on 3rd December (Sunday), trends have begun to solidify. If the current trend persists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party seems likely to form government in three out of the four poll-bound states that are up for counting today. Currently, the BJP is leading at 53 seats as against 35 of the Congress in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, the saffron party is well poised in MP and Rajasthan with 162 and 112 seats as against 65 and 72 seats of Congress respectively, as per the Election Commission of India as of 1 PM.

This is the Victory for “Sanathana Dharma”. pic.twitter.com/XKVgkEBj1E — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) December 3, 2023

Abusing Sanatan Dharma and dividing Hindus along caste lines has been rejected by the Hindi heart-land. Hindus are tolerant and accepting but after 100 abuses they too punish like Lord Krishna. Jai Shree Ram 🚩🚩#ElectionResult2023 — Karan Verma (@KARAN_author) December 3, 2023

Netizens slammed the opposition bloc and noted that Sanatan Dharma has won against the anti-Sanatan lobby. Popular Twitter user coolfunnytshirt said, “Whoever insults Sanatan, his pride will be shattered.”