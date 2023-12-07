Thursday, December 7, 2023
Updated:

Late Maulana Mushtaq Ali and his sons sexually assaulted, forcibly converted Hindu woman and daughter to Islam; Akram, Junaid, and Faizan arrested in Prayagraj

According to the allegations made by Puja Gupta, Mushtaq Ali began exerting influence over her, her husband, and other family members following the death of her father Bachcha Gupta

OpIndia Staff
Mazar where the crimes took place
15

On Tuesday (5th December), Prayagraj police arrested three youths named Akram, Junaid, and Faizan (all sons of Mushtaq Ali) for forcibly converting a Hindu woman to Islam. Another accused Mushtaq Ali has already died. A case in this matter has been registered in the Colonelganj police station of Prayagraj under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC and sections 3 and 5(A) of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Illegal Religious Conversion Act 2021.

According to reports, the victim young woman Puja Gupta (name changed but surname retained) told in her police complaint that deceased Maulana Mushtaq Ali lured her father late Bachcha Gupta to convert to Islam. For this, Maulana Mushtaq Ali told Bachcha Gupta that his business of sweets would grow if he converted to Islam. Influenced by the Maulana, Bachcha Gupta started visiting mosques, going to various Mazars, offering chadars and doing other Islamic activities like namaz. He stopped worshipping Hindu deities. Mushtaq Ali also forced Bachcha Gupta to build a grave in his house failing which – he threatened Bachcha Gupta – his whole family might die.

According to the allegations made by Puja Gupta, Mushtaq Ali began exerting influence over her, her husband, and other family members following the death of Bachcha Gupta. Mushtaq allegedly compelled Puja and her daughter to visit the Mazar situated in the Chhota Baghada area of the town. Once there, he allegedly confined the minor to a room and subjected her to sexual assault.

Upon the minor disclosing the incident to Puja, she confronted Mushtaq Ali, who reportedly threatened her with severe consequences. Mushtaq claimed to possess the ability to inflict harm, similar to what allegedly happened to her father through his purported magical powers. Subsequently, the daughter’s health reportedly deteriorated, ultimately leading to her demise on December 28, 2018.

Puja Gupta succumbed to his terror and complied with Mushtaq’s every demand like giving money, jewellery, and other goods asked for the Mazar, all in fear of his alleged magical abilities. On 23rd October 2023. Mushtaq Ali died. On the same day, his sons Akram, Junaid, and Faizan came to Puja’s residence, stating that Mushtaq Ali had commanded them before dying that they must bring her to Mushtaq’s tomb at any cost. She hesitantly went to the Mazar on 24th October, fearing their threats and intimidation. She faced verbal and physical abuse there.

Puja stated in her legal complaint that Akram and his siblings forced her to spit on the floor and consume it. They kept her in a room and subjected her to undesirable touching and rude remarks. They also demanded that Puja bring her eldest daughter to the Mazar.

She stressed that she was not the only victim of their malice; countless other women had been subjected to similar torture and abuse. The accused and their family, according to Puja Gupta (name changed), pressured these ladies into converting to Islam. Females in their household also assisted in the conversion and manipulation when needed.

Puja said, “With all these claims I approached both Colonelganj and Annie Basent police stations but to no avail and no one filed an FIR against the perpetrators.”

The authorities received her complaint letter on 11th November 2023, and the FIR was filed on 5th December. Mushtaq Ali was not booked as he died. His three sons were booked in the FIR filed at the Colonelganj police station. All the three accused were arrested on 5th December.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

