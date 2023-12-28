In a significant victory for India, a court in Qatar has commuted the death sentence awarded to eight former Indian Navy personnel to jail terms. This was informed in a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs today, 28 December.

However, the quantity of the jail term awarded is not known yet.

“We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced,” the MEA said in the press release. However, it added that the detailed judgement is awaited, adding that the ministry officials are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.

The MEA further added, “Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities.”

However, the press release added that due to the confidential and sensitive nature of the proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture.

In October this year, a court in Qatar awarded a death sentence to eight ex-Indian Navy officers, accusing them of spying for Israel. The former Navy officers working for a firm named Dahra Global company were arrested in Doha on August 30, 2022. They have been languishing in the Qatar jail for over a year on charges of espionage and spying. India had filed an appeal against the verdict.