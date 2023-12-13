Wednesday, December 13, 2023
RSS leader Indresh Kumar asks Muslims to voluntarily hand over all disputed religious sites to Hindus, explains Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Shivling in Mosque’ statement

OpIndia Staff
RSS leader Indresh Kumar advises Muslims to hand over all disputed religious sites to Hindus, says 'foreign invaders' destroyed temples belonging to Sanatanis
Image- NDTV
10

On Tuesday (12th December), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar advised the Muslim community to hand over all the disputed religious sites to the Hindu community. “Muslims and people belonging to other religions should voluntarily hand over all disputed religious sites to the Hindu community,” he said in an interview with PTI.

He stated that Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), made it quite apparent when he said that there was no need to find Shivling in every mosque. “Bhagwat’s statement was aimed at putting an end to mutual conflict so that society can think and reflect while being free from hatred and violence,” he said.

According to Indresh Kumar who is the national executive member of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, foreign invaders destroyed temples that belonged to Sanatanis. 

“What Mohan Bhagwat said is very clear. There is no need to search, the truth is in front of everyone. Everyone should accept that truth. Muslims and people belonging to other religions should come forward and hand over the disputed religious places of Hindus to the Hindu community,” he said.

Kumar further expressed joy over the completion of the Ram Temple and said that the building of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has created a happy atmosphere not just in the nation but also abroad. “Ram temple is for everyone…Ram temple (Ayodhya) is a national temple. Ram is for all and everyone. India is a nation that accepts and respects all religions. Therefore, it is right to call it Ram Temple a national temple,” he said.

It is pertinent to know that there are many religious places in the country on which disputes between Hindus and Muslims are going on. There was dispute over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for many years. The disputed site of Babri Masjid was demolished and later the Supreme Court also issued permission to construct Ram temple on the birth place of Lord Rama. Similarly, there is still debate ongoing about Varanasi’s disputed Gyanvapi Mosque structure. The issue surrounding Mathura’s disputed Shahi Eidgah also remains unsettled.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

