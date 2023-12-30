Saturday, December 30, 2023
Light ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ in your houses on 22nd January: PM Modi makes special appeal to countrymen for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

PM Narendra Modi said, "I urge the 140 crore people of India from Ayodhya - the holy city of Lord Ram - and I urge them all with folded hands to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their houses on January 22 when the Ram temple consecration takes place in Ayodhya."

Narendra Modi in Ayodhya. Image Source: X handle of PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new airport and the revamped railway station in Ayodhya on Saturday (30th December). His visit to Ayodhya came weeks before the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on 22nd January. In his address, PM Narendra Modi appealed to all 140 crore Indians to light a Shri Ram Jyoti in their houses on 22nd January 2024 when the Ram temple consecration takes place in Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi said, “I urge the 140 crore people of India from Ayodhya – the holy city of Lord Ram – and I urge them all with folded hands to light a ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ in their houses on January 22 when the Ram temple consecration takes place in Ayodhya. I urge all the countrymen to celebrate Deepawali on that evening. On the evening of 22nd January, the whole of India should be illuminated.”

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. He also inaugurated the revamped railway station of Ayodhya Dham. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present in the ceremony.

Notable individuals who have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple include actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia who played Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the hit TV series ‘Ramayana,’ industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan among other actors.

Over 7,000 guests comprising 3,000 VIPs have received invites from the Ram Mandir Trust. There will also be an invitation sent to the families of the karsevaks who lost their lives in the temple movement.

Further invitees consist of 4,000 seers, writers, journalists, scientists, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Ramdev and esteemed figures from all around the nation.

