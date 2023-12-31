The government of India on 31st December declared ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a separatist organisation party founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani. It was founded on 7 August 2004 after Geelani quit his former party Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir.

As per a notification issued by the home ministry, the objective of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, and the leaders and members of the group have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan. The ministry said that TeH and its proxy organisations are perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, and sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement adds that the TeH and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country. The ministry also notes that members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat are paying tributes to terrorists who were killed in encounters with Security Forces and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the State.

“The TeH and its leaders and members, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country”, and “the TeH never believed in a democratic system of governance and TeH leadership gave repeated calls to boycott assembly elections on multiple occasions,” the ministry statement further said.

As a result, Central Government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir, it will use this opportunity to continue advocating secession of Jammu and Kashmir, continue anti-national activities and continue propagating false narrative and anti-national sentiments, the statement added.

Therefore, the union govt has decided to declare ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967. The order will remain in effect for 5 years.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah in his post on ‘X’ said that “The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K”.

The Home Minister said that “Under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.

