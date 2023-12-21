Muslim Forum writes to Rahul Gandhi, CM Reddy, demanding inclusion Shia Muslims in the Telangana govt, says despite ‘vociforous support’, party did not field single Shia candidat

On Wednesday (20th December), the United Shia Muslims Forum (USMF) of Telangana wrote to the central and state leadership of the Congress party demanding ‘representation’ of the Shia Muslim community in the Telangana government. The USMF said in its letter that one MLC seat under the Governor’s quota, and chairmanship of other minority institutions be provided to persons from the Shia community to ensure representation in the government. Shia leaders from the state have also reportedly reached Delhi to put their demands in front of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The United Shia Muslims Forum (USMF) state president Ali Shabbir wrote the letter sent to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Telangana’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. In this letter, Ali Shabbir stated that despite widespread support for the Congress party in the recent assembly elections in Telangana, the party did not field any Shia Muslim candidate. Notably, Congress fielded five Muslims in the elections, all Sunni Muslims.

In the letter, Ali Shabbir said, “To sum the above, it is earnestly requested to at least accommodate Shia persons in suitable positions and we assure to come up with overwhelming support for the party in ensuing Lok Sabha elections, prominently in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, and Chevella Parliamentary constituencies, where we have a considerable presence in the form of voters.”

He added, “As a quick ready reference, we state that there are two vacant MLC positions under the Governor quota, one of which may be given to a Congress member from the Shia community and also a representative Member or Directly in the various corporations of minorities such as Minorities Finance Corporation, Hajj Committee, Urdu Academy, etc.”

The letter from the USMF also conveyed that the Shia community in Telangana is fully committed to supporting the Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. Shias make up approximately 15% of the state’s total Muslim population. Overall, Muslims constitute about 12.5% of Telangana’s total population of four crores. In the recent assembly elections, the Congress party got a majority in Telangana state winning 64 out of 119 seats.

It is not the first time that Muslims have openly demanded top administration posts in a Congress government in exchange for the support offered. In May 2023, Congress won a majority in the Karnataka state assembly and formed a government. Immediately after that, Muslims in Karnataka demanded five ministerial posts including a post of deputy chief minister for Muslim candidates. Now, the Shia community is demanding an MLC seat and some other administrative posts on various committees and corporations in Telangana.