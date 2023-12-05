The mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Jago Bangla, has lashed out at the Congress party on Monday (4th December)after it lost out key States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections.

In its editorial titled ‘Somoyer Dak‘, the TMC mouthpiece wrote, “On Sunday, the voting result of assembly elections in 4 States was announced. Congress has sunk in 3 States. BJP lost in Telangana. Congress is consistently losing every fight against the BJP.”

Jago Bangla noted, “Congress needs to find the reason for its defeat and do a course correction.” While taking potshots at the grand old party, it said, “Congress er modhe ek adbhut ek zamidari sonskriti (There is a peculiar form of Zamindari culture within the Congress).”

The TMC mouthpiece used the ‘Zamindar’ phrase to refer to Congress’ culture of big-brotherly attitude and its tendency to look down upon other Opposition parties within the I.N.D.I. Alliance.

Towards the end of the editorial, Jago Bangla said, “Congress must remember that it is the TMC that is putting up a strong fight against the BJP. And TMC has won each time. PM, Home Minister and a dozen other BJP leaders too came to Bengal but could not defeat Mamata Banerjee government.”

“Those parties or leaders, who are experienced and have succeeded in this fight against BJP, should be the front runners (of I.N.D.I. Alliance). This is the need of the hour,” the TMC mouthpiece laid out Mamata Banerjee’s ambitions of leading the ‘united’ Opposition front.

This is not the first time that Jago Bangla has hit out at the Congress party. In February this year, it mocked Congress scion Rahul Gandhi as a ‘seasonal politician.’ The TMC mouthpiece had said, “He was defeated in his own constituency. He is a seasonal politician. Basically, outside Bengal, people are being attracted by TMC and Congress leaders can’t digest that.”

Congress fighting with Zamindari mentality: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

While speaking to India Today, heavyweight TMC leader Kunal Ghosh lashed out at the Congress party. “The Congress is fighting with a zamindari mentality. They should stop doing that,” he remarked.

“Mamata didi had suggested some activities to get the INDIA bloc moving, but they were not implemented by the Congress. The results in the four states will have negative effects on the INDIA bloc,” he pointed out.

Ghosh further added, “They (Congress) wanted to go solo but in the process, they got wiped out. There’s still time. They should fix all their problems and strengthen the INDIA bloc before the Lok Sabha election. If they don’t, it will damage the alliance.”

I.N.D.I. Alliance meeting cancelled after Mamata Banerjee and others pull out

A day after the Congress party called for a meeting of the I.N.D.I. alliance in New Delhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday (4th December) that she did not receive any imitation about the meeting

“I don’t know, I have no information so I kept a programme in North Bengal…If we had the information, we wouldn’t have scheduled those programmes. We would have definitely gone (for the meeting), but we have not received any information,” Mamata Banerjee was heard saying.

After other political leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav backed out, the I.N.D.I. Alliance meeting was eventually cancelled.