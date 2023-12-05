Tuesday, December 5, 2023
I.N.D.I. Alliance meeting, called by Congress post defeat in Assembly elections, cancelled after several ‘allies’ pulled out

Several Congress allies, including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Nitish Kumar had earlier pulled out of the meeting.

OpIndia Staff
Past I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, image via India Today
Two days after the Congress party called for a meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance in New Delhi, it has now come to light that the meeting scheduled for Wednesday (6th December) has been cancelled.

The development was confirmed in a news report by Republic Bharat. It must be mentioned that several Congress allies, including Akhilesh Yadav, and Nitish Kumar had earlier pulled out of the meeting.

Screengrab of the news report by Republic Bharat

The alleged ‘snub’ by alliance partners comes days after BJP won the elections in three crucial States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had claimed that she did not receive any imitation about the I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting “.I don’t know, I have no information so I kept a programme in North Bengal…” she claimed.

“If we had the information, we wouldn’t have scheduled those programmes. We would have definitely gone (for the meeting), but we have not received any information,” Mamata Banerjee was heard saying.

Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav had lashed out at the Congress after its dismal performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Ab parinaam aa gaya hai toh ahankar bhi khatam ho gaya. Aane wale samay mein phir rasta niklega (Now that the results are out, the ego has also ended. In the coming days, a new way forward will be found),” he remarked.

“The SP’s fight in UP is bigger and the party SP has to make some big decisions. The talks will start from where they began. Wherever a party is strong the others should support it,” Yadav further added.

Janta Dal (United) leader Nitesh Kumar also skipped the meeting that was scheduled by the Congress on Wednesday (6th December), prior to its cancellation.

Party MP Sunil Kumar Pintu had previously said, “After results of the three-state elections came, they suddenly announced (INDIA Alliance meeting) and remembered their allies. What Congress is doing is that it is ignoring the allies on the support of which it is standing in states – JD(U) and RJD in Bihar, SP in Uttar Pradesh and Hemant Soren in Jharkhand.”

“Congress was ignoring them and these results are due to that. If Congress takes a major decision in the meeting on 6th Dec and puts forward regional parties, only then will INDIA have a future in 2024…There is a communication gap in INDIA alliance. Big leaders are not being consulted,” he pointed out the growing disillusionment within the Opposition parties.

