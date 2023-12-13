Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez declares Israel will suffer ‘Allah’s wrath’ for bombing Gaza, suffers heart attack soon after

Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca wrote in a post on X, "Felicity Party Kocaeli Deputy, Mr. Saadet, who was disturbed during his speech at the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. I follow Hasan Bitmez's health condition closely. He is currently under treatment in the intensive care unit at Ankara Bilkent City Hospital."

Hasan Bitmez
Hasan Bitmez. Image Source: India Today
On Tuesday, (12th December), a Turkish member of Parliament Hasan Bitmez said that Israel will suffer ‘Allah’s wrath’ for attacking Gaza. Immediately after this, he had a severe heart attack. The MP was then admitted to hospital and his condition is reportedly critical. A video of the MP collapsing on the of the parliament went viral on social media.

53-year-old Hasan Bitmez is an MP of the Islamist Felicity Party. He was giving a speech about Israel’s war with Hamas to the Assembly and finished by saying “Israel will suffer and it will not escape the wrath of Allah. I salute you all.” He had a heart attack and collapsed after finishing his sentence, as per reports.

As Hasan Bitmez collapsed near the podium, other parliamentarians rushed to his help. MP Dr Turhan Comez – a surgeon by profession – began to administer CPR to Hasan Bitmez. While the CPR was still being given, Hasan Bitmez was taken out of the assembly house on a stretcher.

According to reports, Hasan Bitmez also has diabetes. After being admitted to the hospital, he was given angiography. In his speech in the assembly, Hasan Bitmez criticised the ruling Justice and Development Party for its allegedly moderate stance on the Gaza issue. The Turkish MP said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war is questionable. He held the Turkish government ‘directly responsible’ for every Israeli bomb dropped on Gaza. At the end of the speech, he said that Israel would face ‘Allah’s wrath’ for its war in Gaza. Soon after, the MP fell down and hit his head on the floor, due to a heart attack.

Notably, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on 7th October 2023. Since then, Israel has declared an all-out war against the terrorist organisation. Israel has launched an attack on the Hamas terrorists hiding in the Gaza Strip. Thousands have been killed in this war against terrorism so far.

