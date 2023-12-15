Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez died in Ankara on Thursday (14th December). He suffered a heart attack on 12th December while concluding his speech with a statement that ‘Israel will suffer Allah’s wrath’ for attacking Gaza. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca informed the media about his death. Fahrettin Koca said that the 53-year-old MP from the opposition (the Islamist Felicity Party) died in Ankara City Hospital.

On 12th December, Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez gave a speech about Israel’s war with Hamas to the Assembly and finished by saying “Israel will suffer and it will not escape the wrath of Allah. I salute you all.” He had a heart attack and collapsed soon after.

Drama in the Turkish Parliament today.



The MP Hasan Bismet spoke out strongly against Israel, and shouted about Israeli suffering the "wrath of Allah".



Seconds later, he had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/hgLiFQdNhn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 12, 2023

What did Hasan Bitmez say in his last speech?

On Tuesday, the Turkish Member of Parliament delivered a speech during the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament, expressing criticism of the Turkish government’s approach to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. He criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for continuing trade with Israel amid the war. He said, “You allow ships to go to Israel and you shamelessly call it trade. You are Israel’s accomplice.” He put up a banner on the podium that read “Murderer Israel; collaborator AKP (Erdogan’s AK Party)”.

Hasan Bitmez added, “You have the blood of Palestinians on your hands, you are collaborators. You contribute to every bomb Israel drops on Gaza.” Then referring to Israel, he said, “You will not escape the wrath of Allah.” For this, he quoted a poem by Turkish writer Sezai Karakoc, that said, “Even if history remains silent, the truth will not remain silent. They think that if they get rid of us, there will be no problem. However, if you get rid of us, you will not be able to escape the torment of conscience. Even if you escape the torment of history, you will not be able to escape the wrath of Allah.”

As Hasan Bitmez collapsed near the podium, other parliamentarians rushed to his help. MP Dr Turhan Comez – a surgeon by profession – began to administer CPR to Hasan Bitmez. While the CPR was still being given, Hasan Bitmez was taken out of the assembly house on a stretcher. He was then admitted to the intensive care unit at Ankara Bilkent City Hospital where he was given an angioplasty. but he could not survive. He died on Thursday.

Having graduated from Cairo’s Al Azhar University, Bitmez served as the chairman of the Centre for Islamic Union Research. His parliamentary biography indicates previous association with Islamic non-governmental organisations. MP Bitmez, who was married and had a child, has a background rooted in Islamic studies.

Notably, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on 7th October 2023. Since then, Israel has declared an all-out war against the terrorist organisation. Israel has launched an attack on the Hamas terrorists hiding in the Gaza Strip. Thousands have been killed in this war against terrorism so far.