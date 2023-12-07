On Thursday, 7th December, Congress leader Udit Raj, who is chairman of the ‘Unorganised Workers & Employees Congress’, has voiced his outrage about the assertions about Rahul Gandhi in the book by Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of late former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Udit Raj complained, “It was Congress that raised Pranab Mukherjee from the ground to the sky and he perceived evil inside the same party. He witnessed goodness in PM Modi who had no role in his (career’s) progress. This is called ‘to bite the hand that feeds you.’ It might have been the mistake of Congress to elevate those who did not have a vote bank to such high positions. Had he been very capable, he would have established Congress in Bengal.”

कांग्रेस ने ही प्रणब मुखर्जी जी को फ़र्श से अर्श तक पहुँचाया और उसी में बुराई देखी। मोदी जी में अच्छाई देखी जिसका इन्हें बनाने में कोई भूमिका न थी। इसे कहते हैं जिस थाली में खाया और उसी में छेद कर दिया।कांग्रेस की गलती रही हो कि जिसका वोट बैंक न हो उसे अर्श तक पहुँचाया। बड़े… — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) December 7, 2023

The book ‘Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers’ authored by Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of late former President Pranab Mukherjee has sent Congress officials into a frenzy. There are certain disclosures concerning Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in the book which have upset party leaders. Sharmistha Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, who stepped away from active politics two years ago, asserts that she still has faith in the party because of its liberal and secular ideology.

Furthermore, Sharmistha Mukherjee stated that the Congress is now doing everything it accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of doing. She said that those with contrasting viewpoints are not tolerated by the party’s high command and, accused the party of intolerance. She divulged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to show respect by touching her father’s feet even in private meetings and expressed surprise at how successfully two individuals with such diverse ideas could work together.

Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, was another leader who criticised the book as he claimed that Pranab Mukherjee became President only on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi. He alleged that Sonia Gandhi made him the president of the country and he had consistently been the most senior cabinet minister in the government. He recalled that Sharmistha Mukherjee chastised her father when he went to Nagpur to visit RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) headquarters. Pranab Mukherjee addressd a program there in 2018 at the end of his term as president.

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s finance minister and subsequently became minister for External Affairs, Defence, Finance and Commerce. He was country’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017. He died on August 31, 2020, at the age of 84. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019 by his successor, President Ram Nath Kovind, under the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.