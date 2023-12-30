Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new airport and the revamped railway station in Ayodhya on Saturday (30th December). His visit to Ayodhya came weeks before the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on 22nd January. On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that on 22nd January, Lord Ram is coming to the New Ayodhya of the New India. He added that the wait of 500 years will end soon.

Yogi Adityanath said, “The Lord is coming. And on 22nd January, the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will consecrate the Lord Ram in His grand temple. Dear brothers and sisters, the wait of 500 years will end soon.”

He added, “It was the resolve of the honourable Prime Minister that we shall establish Ayodhya as the most beautiful city in the world. And dear brothers and sisters, today you might have seen the grandeur with which the people of Ayodhya welcomed the honourable Prime Minister. This reflects the New Ayodhya of the New India.”

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Ayodhya now has better connectivity of four-lane, six-lane, and even eight-lane roads. The inauguration of these projects will take place at the hands of PM Modi Ji. Ayodhya now has better railway facilities. It has a grand new railway station, a new Vande Bharat train, and two new Amrut Bharat Trains as well. The Prime Minister has started the new trains to connect Ayodhya – the birthplace of Lord Ram – with Sitamarhi – the place where Goddess Sita was incarnated. In Treta Yug, Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman. But today, the Prime Minister has gifted the people of Ayodhya an international airport which he has inaugurated today.”

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. He also inaugurated the revamped railway station of Ayodhya Dham. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present in the ceremony.

The Indian Prime Minister appealed to all 140 crore countrymen to light a ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ in their houses on 22nd January 2024 when the Ram temple consecration takes place in Ayodhya.