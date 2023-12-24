On 24th December (Sunday), Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the graduating batch from the National Statistical Systems Training Academy (NSSTA) which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the event, the Vice President launched veiled attacks against some opposition leaders in the wake of the mimicry video row.

At the event, he slammed his ‘chronic critics’ noting that repeated personal attacks will not deter him. He advised graduating students that they should never be deterred by those who cannot digest the growth of others calling such people as chronic critics.

The Vice President said, “Never be deterred by those who have poor digestive systems for our growth. They are chronic critics. Nothing is more dangerous than a knowledgeable man who knows the truth but does not speak it. He exploits the ignorance of others for political equity.”

The Rajya Sabha Chairman also pointed out that even after he assumed the constitutional post of Vice-President of India, he has been enduring insults and personal attacks. However, he added that such attacks can’t deviate him from proceeding on the path of righteousness.

He noted, “Even in my constitutional position as Chairman, Rajya Sabha & Vice-President, people don’t spare me! Should that change my mindset? Should that result in a deviation of my path? No! On the path of righteousness, we must always proceed!”

Highlighting his personal experience of enduring insults and being a ‘sufferer’ of relentless attacks, he encouraged the graduating students to take pride in their achievements and “never be worried” about those who seek to demean “out of design or ignorance”.

The Vice President said, “I am a sufferer! A sufferer knows how to withstand from within, taking all upfront, enduring all insults, with one direction – we are in the service of our Bharat Mata. We must take pride in our achievements. While the world is praising us, some of us, out of design or ignorance seek to demean us. Never be worried about it!”

He stressed, “Our culture is – talk, dialogue, don’t fight, don’t confront, cooperate! This is everyone’s country, everyone will develop together.”

At the ceremony, he added, “As officers of the Indian Statistical Service, you will be the architects of evidence-based policy-making. Your skills and expertise are invaluable As statistical officers, you are entrusted with a sacred duty—to present data truthfully and impartially. You should be able to show the mirror and tell the reality.”

The graduates from the NSSTA will now be enlisted into the Indian Statistical Service.

His remarks and veiled attacks against “chronic critics” come days after a video went viral in which TMP MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mocking the VP by ostensibly mimicking his mannerisms while conducting a mock sitting of the House while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen recording the act on his mobile phone. Following the incident, Vice President Dhankhar had termed the act “shameful and ridiculous“. It also drew condemnation from various quarters including President and Prime Minister among other political and social groups and leaders.