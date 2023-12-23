In a significant move, the Jat community, particularly those belonging to the Dhankhar gotra, have banned the entry of Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in 62 villages across western Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, a panchayat of the community took place in Baghpat district on Friday (22nd December). This decision comes in the wake of the recent mimicry and insult of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Parliament premises on 19th December.

This panchayat meeting was convened on 22nd December in Faizpur Ninana village, Baghpat, where community leaders and residents expressed strong displeasure over the incident. The panchayat, representing the collective voice of the community, resolved to implement several measures in response to the insult to the Vice President of India.

It was unanimously decided that leaders from the Congress and TMC would not be permitted to enter 62 villages in western UP, a region with a significant Dhankhar gotra population. The community has also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, who recorded the episode of mimicry.

The panchayat also decided to stage protests, including a potential encirclement (gherao) of the Parliament, if the politicians insulting the Vice President do not apologise. The attendees agreed to boycott and oppose those who were part of the insulting act or who supported it.

Harendra Singh, former Pradhan of Faizpur Ninana Village said, “This panchayat was organised in protest against the insult of Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji in Parliament. We will always oppose those who have done this. This decision has been taken in the panchayat. We will not support such a party or someone who insults our community. There is deep resentment in the society. The insult of the Dhankhar gotra, the entire OBC, and farmer brothers will not be tolerated.”

He added, “People of Dhankhar Gotra are in Haryana and Rajasthan as well. These people will not tolerate insult at any cost. A meeting was also held there three to four days ago. There was also a demonstration. If they do not apologise, we will protest.”

Netrapal Singh, a local who attended the panchayat, said, “The Vice President was insulted in Parliament. We will hold a panchayat and go to Parliament House. Rahul Gandhi should apologise. If he doesn’t apologise, we will stage a protest and gherao Parliament. Everyone is unhappy about this. The Jat community will also oppose those who remain on Congress-TMC’s side and do not oppose it.”

During the winter session of Parliament, a massive ruckus led to the suspension of 141 MPs due to their disruptive behaviour. Amidst these tensions, on 19th December, opposition MPs staged protests outside the Parliament House. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee engaged in mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Compounding the controversy, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen recording a video of this demeaning act. Describing the incident as shameful, the Vice President said that it was ridiculous and unacceptable that one MP was making fun of him and another MP was making a video of the incident underscoring the lack of decorum in the situation.