A woman techie in Tamil Nadu was brutally killed on the eve of her 26th birthday by her former classmate and colleague who had undergone a sex change operation to marry her. R Nandhini was chained, slashed with a blade, and burnt alive by 26-year-old Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheswari, under the guise of a birthday surprise on the eve of Nandhini’s birthday.

The incident took place in Thalambur near Kelambakkam, a suburb of the capital Chennai. The victim, a native of Madurai, was lured into a trap by Vetrimaran on the pretext of a birthday surprise. The two were classmates in Madurai, and later even worked together in same company in Chennai.

Vetrimaran, who was earlier known by the name Pandi Maheswari, had undergone a sex change operation and wanted to marry the victim. A police officer said that Vetrimaran had become possessive of Nandhini and did not want her to have other male friends. As per reports, Nandhini refused to enter into a relationship with Vetrimaran and this made him very upset.

“They were friends and were living together in Chennai. No indication yet of any sexual assault. Whether Vetrimaran had displayed violent tendencies earlier is not clear. An investigation is on,” Tambaram Police Commissioner Amalraj said as per NDTV report.

Vetrimaran reportedly invited Nandhini for a birthday surprise, where he blindfolded her and then chained her. After slashing her with a blade, Vetrimaran burned her alive. Local residents discovered Nandhini, still chained and burning, and immediately rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police have said that he has shown no remorse for his actions.