Monday, December 25, 2023
HomeCrimeChained, slashed with a blade, burnt alive: Woman techie killed by her former classmate...
Crime
Updated:

Chained, slashed with a blade, burnt alive: Woman techie killed by her former classmate who had undergone sex change operation to marry her

R Nandhini was chained, slashed with a blade, and burnt alive by 26-year-old Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheswari, under the guise of a birthday surprise on the eve of Nandhini's birthday.

OpIndia Staff
The victim (L), and the accused (R) (Image Source: India Today)
3

A woman techie in Tamil Nadu was brutally killed on the eve of her 26th birthday by her former classmate and colleague who had undergone a sex change operation to marry her. R Nandhini was chained, slashed with a blade, and burnt alive by 26-year-old Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheswari, under the guise of a birthday surprise on the eve of Nandhini’s birthday.

The incident took place in Thalambur near Kelambakkam, a suburb of the capital Chennai. The victim, a native of Madurai, was lured into a trap by Vetrimaran on the pretext of a birthday surprise. The two were classmates in Madurai, and later even worked together in same company in Chennai.

Vetrimaran, who was earlier known by the name Pandi Maheswari, had undergone a sex change operation and wanted to marry the victim. A police officer said that Vetrimaran had become possessive of Nandhini and did not want her to have other male friends. As per reports, Nandhini refused to enter into a relationship with Vetrimaran and this made him very upset.

“They were friends and were living together in Chennai. No indication yet of any sexual assault. Whether Vetrimaran had displayed violent tendencies earlier is not clear. An investigation is on,” Tambaram Police Commissioner Amalraj said as per NDTV report.

Vetrimaran reportedly invited Nandhini for a birthday surprise, where he blindfolded her and then chained her. After slashing her with a blade, Vetrimaran burned her alive. Local residents discovered Nandhini, still chained and burning, and immediately rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police have said that he has shown no remorse for his actions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTransgenders India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com