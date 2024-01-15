On 15th January (Monday), the Tis Hazari court in Delhi adjourned the hearing of arguments on sentencing against three convicted killers of photographer Ankit Saxena in 2018 over an interfaith relationship. The court granted 15 days for both parties to file their affidavits. The next hearing in the case will take place on 31st January.

On 23rd December, Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Sharma convicted his Muslim girlfriend Shehzadi’s parents Akbar Ali and Shahnaj Begum, and maternal uncle Mohammad Salim in Ankit’s murder case that roiled West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar area in February 2018.

In its verdict, the court had said that Delhi Police was successful in proving that the reason behind the murder of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena, a photographer by profession, was his love affair with a girl who belonged to the Muslim community. The girl’s family was vehemently opposed to the inter-faith relationship.

Court hearing

Now, as per reports, during today’s hearing, the convicted killer raised questions on media coverage in this case. Additionally, they also demanded a blanket ban on media covering the case.

According to the information, the court had directed both sides to file their affidavit on 6th January 2024. During today’s hearing, a lawyer representing convict Mohammad Salim submitted an affidavit before the court but it was not certified by the Jail Superintendent.

Similarly, the lawyer of another accused Akbar Ali also stated that he wanted to add some additional details in his client’s affidavit and needed time for the same. Additionally, the lawyer objected to media coverage stating that reporting is being done daily.

The lawyer claimed that because of the daily media reporting on the case, the rights of the culprits will be hampered. He urged the court to issue guidelines to ban media reporting.

The Special Public Prosecutor opposed the argument and said that the case was over. The decision is reserved. The decision of a court is like a public document. The media should report this matter. The court has directed the lawyer to file a separate application in this regard.

The Delhi Police was represented by Special public prosecutors Vishal Gosain and Rebecca Mammen John.

Ankit’s mother shares her ordeal

Recently, an Aaj Tak reporter reached Ankit Saxena’s residence in Raghubir Nagar. According to the article, a large image of a smiling Ankit greeted her while ascending the narrow staircase to the drawing room. A photograph of his father who died during the Covid period was placed next to it. A CTV screen was installed nearby. Ankit’s relative stated, “She lives alone. The issue is complicated. There is a minority settlement nearby. Everyone knows her. We insisted on putting the CCTV. She also has her neighbours. We will handle if any mishap happens.”

Ankit’s mother divulged that she was unaware of her son’s relationship with Shahzadi. She added that Shahzadi had spoken in court on behalf of her family to protect them. Kamlesh’s lawyer Vishal Gusai also confirmed that Shahzadi testified in favour of her family members but eyewitnesses standing on the road conveyed the truth.

Click here to read the details of the grisly murder case of Ankit Saxena.

Notably, the Delhi Police presented the facts in court in a sequential fashion and the court was provided with full disclosure of the murder’s plot. The charge sheet submitted in the case by the authorities made it evident that the murder was planned out. It was also discovered that the girl’s love for the Hindu boy was the reason her family treated her with strictness. Shahzadi’s father used to work as a butcher and the weapon utilised to execute the horrifying crime was also recovered.