There is a new election conspiracy theory in town if you ask Journalist-turned-panelist Saba Naqvi. The names of Muslim voters are vanishing, she has said during a panel discussion on YouTube channel ‘Satya Hindi’.

The panel discussion was on the topic ‘Congress and Ram Mandir – Why party can’t decide to accept or reject Ayodhya invitation?’

Naqvi’s response is why should they, implying that the party which claims to have driven India to Independence and is the oldest political party is not obliged to go.

Saba Naqvi blamed the entire event and the discussion around Ram Mandir as the reason for Congress’s inability to decide whether it should accept the invite to a historic celebration in the country scheduled on 22nd January 2024.

“Itne bakwaas mein hum sabko phasaya gaya hai (we have all been trapped in such nonsense),” Naqvi said. She said that there is a big war happening in Gaza, the world is changing but India is on Ram Mandir and Ayodhya.

She also expressed her frustration over the fact that everyone is bowing down to the Ram Mandir, constant TV coverage of Ram Mandir and that this is making a joke out of “us”.

She also criticised headlines that mention the nearly 500-year-long journey of the revival of Ram Mandir. She expressed objection to Sadhvi Ritambhara’s interviews.

Saba Naqvi said that this is all a political game is happening within a framework of the BJP. “This is a gamble which the BJP has won,” she said.

She also said that this entire issue merits a set of “gaalis” (abuses) which are “spoken largely in Uttar Pradesh” but that she won’t say them.

The former political editor of Outlook Magazine also victimised the Muslim voter. She said that Muslim voter has gotten “very weak” and that where the Muslim voter does exist, their names are vanishing from the voterlists.

She said that this is being used by the BJP by using the face of Muslims to garner their votes. She criticised the show itself on which she was venting saying that the topic of show is making it look like “Godi media”.

After being questioned by anchor Ashutosh again as to why the Congress is not being clear and giving a definite response to the invite to end speculation, Saba Naqvi said that she agrees tha the Congress should give a clear answer.

She said that the Congress is scared of the BJP. This clearly appeared to have added to the panelist’s frustration that the Congress is refusing to take a stand against the BJP.

Naqvi had a meltdown about TV anchors and channels showing Ram’s visuals and images and news about the Ram Mandir. “This is all what our country has become,” she said.

Her response got more secular towards the end of her long answer when she pointed that it is wrong for such a news, whether about a mosque, church or temple, in any country becomes a 24/7 topic.

The entire meltdown reveals just how little understanding Saba Naqvi has of the significance of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha and Ram Mandir ianuguration and what it means to the Hindus of this country.

The headlines Naqvi criticised about the 500 years of struggle appears trivial to Islamists and Leftists. Recently, former NDTV anchor Ravish Kumar had a similar meltdown.

As the ceremony approaches, every day, a new face from the ecosystem is propping up, more morose with more fits of frustration with every passing day. The insults to Shri Ram, Ram Mandir and the faith of Hindus have become a daily ritual as they have been in the past decades. Good thing is, a lot has changed for Hindus for the better, nothing has changed for the ecosystem.

Anti-Hindu statements made by Saba Naqvi

June 2022: Made derogatory remarks against Shivling

Saba Naqvi had shared a picture of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre on 18th May 2022 to take a swipe at the Shivling discovered inside the Gyanvapi compound. Attributing it to Whatsapp, Naqvi shared an image of the huge dome of the centre with a caption that said, “Huge Shivling discovered at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.”

June 2021: Complaint against Naqvi for spreading fake news

The Uttar Pradesh Police had registered an FIR against Saba Naqvi along with Mohammed Zubair and others for sharing a manipulated video to allege that an elderly Muslim man had been thrashed for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram.

September 2020: Tweet shows Naqvi cast aspersions that a sambhar masala brand was ‘Brahmised’

In 2020, entrepreneur Arun Pudur dug out an old tweet posted by ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi in 2018. In the said tweet, Naqvi peddled her political agenda by casting aspersions about the saffronisation of Sambhar masala powder.

Posting a picture of ‘Brahmin Sambhar powder’ sachet, manufactured by Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd, the journalist had tweeted, “My discovery in Karwar region near coast of Karnataka. Anant Kumar hedge country (suggesting a Hindu land)…”

On visiting the website of the Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd, we found about the history of the company. The company (earlier knows as Eastern Trading Company) was founded by one M.E. Meeran, who hailed from a Muslim family in Kerala.