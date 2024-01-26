Friday, January 26, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Islamists in Bareilly attack Hindu family for celebrating Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Varun Rastogi's wife hurried into their residence with their children. Islamists followed them to enter the house and continued to beat the family.

OpIndia Staff
bareilly
Bareilly Police Commissionerate. Image Source: Aaj Tak
7

On Wednesday (24th January), Islamists attacked Hindus in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) when they were celebrating the consecration of the Ram Mandir. At the time when the Hindus were attacked, local Hindus were setting off fireworks to commemorate the consecration of Lord Ramlala in Ayodhya. Women have also been beaten up in this attack.

On 24 January 2024 in Sirauli, Bareilly, Varun Rastogi was celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlalla with his family in the street outside the house. During this time they were doing fireworks. Muslims in the locality objected to it. Soon the argument escalated into violence when more Muslims arrived at the spot and attacked the Hindu family. Shahavez, Wasim, Suhail, Qayyum, Danish and Sahana, all residents of Sirauli, attacked Varun and his children with sticks.

Radical Muslim attackers attacked Varun Rastogi, saying ‘You are a big devotee of Ram, today we will kill you’. During this time, his wife, who came to save him, was also attacked by Islamist attackers and she was also beaten up. When other people in the locality came to rescue the couple, the assailants attacked them too.

Following the assault by Islamists, Varun Rastogi’s wife hurried into their residence with their two children. Islamists followed them to enter the house and continued to beat the family. During the attack, one of the Islamists Danish also snatched a gold chain of a Hindu youth named Sachin Gupta, who had arrived to protect the family. When more people came to rescue the family, the Islamist attackers threatened the family again before leaving the spot.

Varun, along with others, including his children, sustained severe injuries during the assault, and they are currently undergoing medical treatment. Varun Rastogi, the victim, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the assailants at the Sirauli police station, and a copy of the FIR is with OpIndia. The police have initiated a case, incorporating charges such as attempted murder and rioting, and are actively working to apprehend the suspects. As of now, all the accused remain at large.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar said that an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint. The accused will be arrested soon. On Thursday, CO Mirganj Deepshikha Ahivaran Singh reached the spot and investigated the incident, examined the CCTV cameras and also prepared a map of the spot.

To prevent any tension as a result of the incident, police force has been deployed in the area.

Another incident of an attack on Hindus has been reported from Bareilly. A group of Islamists targeted Hindus worshipping Lord Shri Ram in the Laxmiapur Harvanshpur village of the Bhojipura police station area. On the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, local Hindus were engaged in their religious rituals. Islamists pelted stones at them.

On the night of 22nd January, Anwar, Nanhe, Rafiq, and Qadir threw stones at Hindus worshipping Lord Ram. The sudden stone pelting triggered a stampede in the area. Additionally, these attackers issued threats, stating their intention to force Hindus out of the region. Subsequently, the police apprehended three individuals in connection with the incident.

