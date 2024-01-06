Bharuch police in Gujarat have arrested a man named Adil Abdul Patel of Chavaj village for luring a Hindu girl using a fake social media ID. Adil, using the name ‘Arya Patel’, trapped a Hindu girl through social media. When the girl came to know about it, she reached the house of the accused and slapped him. Later Hindu organisations also came to the aid and the girl lodged a police complaint.

After a complaint was lodged against Adil Abdul Patel, the police registered a case based on it and launched a manhunt to arrest him. After a three-day search, the police arrested the accused Adil Abdul Patel from Chavaj village. Then, the accused was brought to Bharuch Rural police station and interrogated.

According to the complaint, Adil had created an Instagram ID in the name of Arya Patel, through which he had lured a Hindu girl into a love trap. The Muslim man concealed his marital status and religion, misleading the girl into a four-year relationship under the pretence of being a single Hindu person.

When the Hindu girl came to know about his real identity, she reached the house of the accused and slapped him. Meanwhile, local Hindu organisations also stood by the Hindu girl and gave courage to her and presented the matter to the district police chief.

Adil Patel also went to temples to assure the victim of being a Hindu

The girl alleged that Adil visited different temples with her to prove that he was a Hindu by giving her a false identity. He also had Darshan of various Hindu gods and goddesses with the girl. The girl said she also had photographs of the temple visits.

Not only this, Adil also asked the girl for Rs 50,000 during his sweet talks. However, before she could give him the money, Adil’s wife exposed him. The complaint also stated that Adil had threatened to kill the girl.

Adil deceived the girl under the garb of gaining sympathy

Adil Patel not only assumed a Hindu identity to lure this girl but he also made preparations to marry her. He visited the girl’s house to talk about marriage. When the girl’s family asked him about his parents, he said that his parents had died long back. He told this lie to encash sympathy from the girl’s family.

When Adil Patel knew that the Hindu girl had come to know about his real identity, he shot a video of himself apologising to the girl and sent it to her. After watching this video, the girl went to his house and slapped him. Currently, the police have locked Adil in jail in this case and have started legal action as per the norms.