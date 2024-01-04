Thursday, January 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAnother scam in Delhi: LG VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into lab tests prescribed at...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Another scam in Delhi: LG VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into lab tests prescribed at mohalla clinics after inquiry found massive irregularities

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: TimesNowHindi/The Week
14

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has requested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquire into free laboratory examinations performed at Aam Aadmi Party government-run mohalla clinics. This development came after the health department’s preliminary evaluation of impact research revealed “massive irregularities” in the procedure. Thousands of “ghost patients who probably did not even exist” were reportedly recommended free laboratory tests as part of a random impact analysis that was carried out at seven mohalla clinics.

The investigation, based on officials, was required when it was discovered that the doctors assigned to these seven mohalla clinics spread across the South-West, Shahdara, and North-East districts would not show for duty and would instead record their presence on bio-metric systems using pre-recorded videos. While some doctors would reach the clinics well after others and yet record full attendance, others would skip work entirely.

A source disclosed, “Last year, it emerged that doctors were not coming to mohalla clinics but were still shown as present. It was found that despite their absence, tests and medicines were being prescribed. Later, it was found that tests were conducted on ghost patients. Following this, a CBI probe has been ordered.”

A formal complaint was filed against these physicians in September 2023, leading to their de-paneling and an assessment was conducted using a sample of the lab test results from these mohalla clinics over a three-month period from July to September which was obtained from two lab service providers. An official informed, “The report of the impact assessment study conducted by the health and family department of the Delhi government reveals that there were 11,657 records at these seven mohalla clinics where patients’ mobile number was mentioned as ‘0’. In 8,251 cases, the column of the mobile number was left blank and in 3,092 cases the mobile numbers were entered as ‘9999999999’.”

Furthermore, the study unveiled that 400 entries of patients with nonexistent mobile numbers beginning with 1–5 were found, per officials and in 999 cases, the same mobile number was cited about 15 or more patients. “Since doctors at Mohalla Clinics marked attendance through pre-recorded videos, the question is who prescribed these tests and medicines to patients, non-medical staff,” asked an officer.

The residential areas of Jaffar Kalan, Ujwa, Shikarpur, Gopal Nagar, Dhansa, Jagjeet Nagar and Bihari Colony regions housed the seven mohalla clinics where the impact assessment was performed. The number of free lab tests offered at state-run hospitals and mohalla clinics was raised from 212 to 450 by the Delhi government in December 2022. According to sources, the LG requested an audit of the tests that are suggested at the health institutions to gauge the effect, even though he approved the proposal. An official from the LG’s secretariat stated, “Clearly, the directions of the LG were not complied with. The scam may run into hundreds of crores of rupees.”

According to accounts, the mohalla clinics performed fictitious pathology and radiology exams without any patients.

Notably, the Lieutenant Governor had directed the agency to conduct an additional probe into the purported provision of inferior medications to government hospitals in Delhi a few days earlier. The conclusion that these medications when tested at government and commercial laboratories were “not of standard quality” alarmed him, based on a memo he sent to the Chief Secretary. He added that these medications were being distributed to mohalla clinics and were being administered to thousands of patients at Delhi’s government hospitals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmohalla clinics scam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Shramjeevi Express blast: As Hilal and Nafikul are sentenced to death, read the experience of a person who was waiting to board the ill-fated...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Despite mounting proof, Kejriwal says no scam as he skips ED summons again, blames PM Modi for trying to stop his 1 Lok Sabha...

Amit Kelkar -

Turkey: Man punches ‘protestor’ carrying a flag that reads ‘There is no God but Allah’, police start investigating a journalist who praised the act

OpIndia Staff -

Saddam Sheikh writes ‘Jihad is in his blood’: UP ATS exposes ISIS-inspired group in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar conspiring to attack Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Faizan Lala insults, uses derogatory language for Lord Rama on social media, arrested after outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Court documents naming sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s associates unsealed, list includes Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and more

OpIndia Staff -

Thane: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reiterates age-old commitment to liberate Haji Malang Dargah in Kalyan

OpIndia Staff -

Societal order mentioned in Bhagwad Gita, Jaati-Varna often coincide: Puri Shankaracharya talks to News18 about Hinduism, Ram Mandir, and more

OpIndia Staff -

UP: STF arrests two for threatening bomb attack on Ram Mandir and CM Yogi, key conspirator sought political gains through fake threats

OpIndia Staff -

Lord Ram belonged to ‘Bahujans’, and he ate non-vegetarian food: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tells in Shirdi

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com