Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Delhi shocker: Armaan, Shaid and three others arrested for murdering a man over Rs 2,000; had stabbed the victim over 25 times

In the early morning on Wednesday, a spine-chilling event unfolded when the group of at least 5 men, including three minors, mercilessly stabbed the 22-year-old man, identified as Gaurav, and dragged his body along the road in Gautampuri near Badarpur.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi man stabbed 25 times Rs 2000
Representative Image (Picture Courtesy: India Today)
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Armaan Kurru, Shaid Bondi, and three minors for the murder of a 22-year-old man, a resident of Gautampuri over non-payment of borrowed amount of Rs 2,000.

A police patrol motorcycle saw the crime unravelling and caught the accused after a chase. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras nearby.

As per a report, the murder was in connection with a monetary dispute that the accused had with the victim, Gautam. In the police interrogation, the accused stated that Gautam had borrowed Rs 2,000 from him a few weeks back and was not returning the money despite persistent demands.

The CCTV footage released by the police shows three men running into a service lane adjacent to the main road. A police bike is seen at the carriageway, with the pillion rider wearing a black jacket getting down from a moving bike and running towards the suspects.

While two suspects quickly dart into a nearby lane, the third one returns from the lane he was coming watching the policemen closing in.

The Badarpur police station received information from a head constable around 2 am on Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo, adding that the police officers on patrol informed them that they had noticed three to four people dragging a badly injured and unconscious man.

Upon noticing the patrolling policemen, the suspects abandoned the injured man and fled towards BIW Colony, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) campus. One of the officers pursued them, while the other promptly raised an alarm, alerting colleagues in the vicinity.

The station house officer (SHO) of Badarpur, accompanied by police personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene and joined the pursuit. They successfully apprehended three suspects near NTPC Gate-1, according to Deo.

The three individuals were identified as 16 and 17-year-old juveniles and 18-year-old Armaan Kurru. Upon interrogation, the trio revealed their involvement in a monetary dispute with Gaurav, leading to a personal vendetta. Gaurav succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted during the altercation. The suspects, in the process of dragging the body away, were intercepted by the patrolling team.

Later in the day, the remaining two suspects were captured. One of them was identified as a minor, while the other, 18-year-old Shaid Bondi, was taken into custody. All five individuals, residents of Gautampuri, were acquainted with Gaurav, according to the police.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

